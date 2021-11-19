Daily Horoscope for 19 November: Check what the stars have in store for you today

So, whether it is a classic dinner, drinks date or shopping with your favourite, embrace the moment and the world around you with love and passion. Leave behind the past, anger and fury

The daily horoscope is here for you! On 19 November which is an eclipse day Mars -the planet of anger, in Scorpio; Uranus, the planet of rebellion, in Taurus, and Saturn, the planet of restriction, in Aquarius will form a T-square.

This happens when three planets come together and create tension resulting in sudden aggression, fury-inducing frustration and fiery showdowns.

So, whether it is a classic dinner, drinks date or shopping with your favourite, embrace the moment and the world around you with love and passion. Leave behind the past, anger and fury.

Here's your horoscope today:

ARIES (21 March to 19 April):

This time of the year, life and its choices seem to be unexpected. Especially to those who have been challenged with the nagging ghosts of relationships past and present. With eclipse being in focus, it will help to pull out the dirt of phobias in partnership (love or business). Through this it will illuminate the changes that are waiting to happen around your resources, talents and self-worth.

TAURUS (20 April - 20 May):

Today, seems to be one of the most pivotal moments of the year for you. From the afternoon itself, the full moon will bloom in your sign by placing one’s identity and health in the spotlight. In a functioning partnership, this time of the year understands that you are entangled in relationship dynamics as you want to explore more in the connection. Sit back, think and then act on what you want out of it!

GEMINI (21 May- 20 June):

Today, give your introvert self a chance to take center stage. All these days, who have been keeping themselves incredibly busy just to improve and make workflow run efficiently. With today’s full moon in Taurus, it will help to pull out your true self and support you to shine into the dusty corners of your mind. This will not just aid you but will also help in spotting the self-created ghosts that inhibit one’s growth.

CANCER (21 June 21- 22 June):

From today onwards, you are going to gain confidence to find your own stage and shine. Not just today, but even months ahead sees you preoccupied with developing creative ideas and potential that will help in presenting one’s talent to the world at large. The full moon that appears today, will take you momentarily out of that focus and let you shine into your long-term goals. With this it will assist you in having revelations about what is and what isn’t worth chasing for.

LEO (23 July 23- 22 August):

It is a day to solely provide you a stark moment of clarity; that has led you to return to your private nest and focus your energy on shoring things up around your emotional foundation. With the help of the full moon in Taurus, it will point over the divide between personal life and public life. Thus, creating a deep awareness of ambitions leading to how strongly they’re tied to your identity.

VIRGO (23 August-22 September):

You have been busy and on the go this time of the year. As per your schedule, you have been absorbed in writing projects, answering calls, educational endeavours, checking emails, running circles around your block or even trying to keep up with errands. So, with today’s full moon in Taurus, it will let you free or pull you out of your hectic schedule where it will work to expose the big picture view of your life.

LIBRA (23 September-22 October):

Coming to this time of the year, it is pure self-discovery, where one is getting back in touch with special qualities and talents. With the help of the full moon in Taurus, it will support you in this self-awareness drive that takes you into the caverns of your heart and the connections you cherish. In your intimate relationship, pay close attention and look for revelations.

SCORPIO (23 October-21 November):

At your current relationship story, take a close look into it. As Friday comes in, it commands the arrival of the full moon in your opposite sign of practical Taurus. This time of the year will be critical, as it will help you recreate and redefine who you want to become in the coming day or year ahead. The full moon also points to changes in romantic involvements around you.

SAGITTARIUS (22 November-21 December):

You are moving through a rebirth phase where you will feel like you are in the dark this time of year. As Friday’s skies bring a brilliant full moon in Taurus, it will help you shine on your changing scenarios from highlight the current story around your work, service, and health.

CAPRICORN (22 December- 19 January):

For Capricorns, this time of the year is all about committing to a goal and seeing it through. All this while, you have been devoting more time into your long-term ambitions, where you have been putting more energy into friendships to make life special. But as Taurus shines, it will illuminate and focus on one’s creative contribution to the world. Through this it will make revelations around your creative process and also stage to see yourself on.

AQUARIUS (20 January- 18 February):

All this while, you have been keeping yourself busy with career plans and figuring out which role in society you wish to inhabit or take up. With today’s full moon in Taurus, it will help you to elevate your impersonal position and illuminates what’s good inside you. You can expect clear visions and better circumstances in family matters and home life.

PISCES (19 February to 20 March):

People who fall in this category are dreamers. Can’t help it but they are built that way! But with the help of the full moon in Taurus, it will assist you in all possible work or commitments made. The full moon will also shine onto the little details that make up the larger whole of your life. Pay close attention to life and its duties to be taken up.