Daily horoscope for 19 December: Check what the stars have in store for you this Wednesday

Your daily dose of astrological predictions is here! Under Wednesday’s skies, a few zodiac signs are going to start a new job or fresh project. Many others will have a hectic day at work due to the demands, while children will show good results in studies. Those who are married will have a blissful day today while others in love might go on a small trip.

Tip for the day – Never rely on others for help. When you do or learn it yourself, you are more pleased with your success.

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): People with this zodiac sign might get some excellent business opportunities today. As much as possible, avoid trying radically new things in your business as it's not a good time to experiment. Under Wednesday’s skies, take blessings from your parents before starting any new work, as it will be beneficial. People associated with the textile business may incur losses, so be careful and cautious. Try to avoid crowded places at this time.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Today, you might do some planning about important work either related to business or personal life. You will have a hectic schedule at your workplace; so be prepared to complete all the tasks as per demands. As the day proceeds, you will have cordial relationships with your colleagues. Students will achieve excellent results in higher education. Those facing ongoing differences or issues with your life partner will be sorted. The day is quite favourable to start a new job.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Parents are going to be immensely delighted with their children’s behaviour and results in academics. Under Wednesday’s skies, you may be worried about the health of a family member. Keep a track on your unhealthy eating habits as it may cause some health issues in the coming days. No matter what the situation is, don’t speak disrespectfully with anyone. Geminis are advised not to be distracted in your work as it will delay your task.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July): Today, women and men at home will remain busy with household chores. It is going to be a good day for a few as there would be financial gains from commission-based work. Your life partner may give you a present today. Under Wednesday’s skies, you might make some tough decisions regarding ancestral property. As the day ends, you might receive some delightful news about your love life; so be prepared.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August): People with this sign are going to be embroiled in some dilemma. Tip for the day - don’t be confused much, make decisions wisely. You might fail to differentiate between your well-wishers and enemies. Try not to splurge extravagantly on your necessities; keep a track on all your expenses. Small advice, stay away from seas and deep-water bodies as it might be a threat to you.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September): Good luck and fortune is going to strike soon, hence increasing comfort and luxury in your life. In the coming days, your rights and authority will increase in your job. Today, the behaviour of your children will delight you extremely. There are high chances of huge financial gains in the business, so make good deals. You might share your problems with your friends which is a good thing to do. Moreover, you will win the trust of others with your tact or diplomacy.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): Today, government employees may get promoted to a higher position because of their hard work and dedication. Students, who have been working hard, may get campus placement soon. Under Wednesday’s skies, there would be profitable opportunities in electronics and electrical related work. Libras might recover the money from debtors in the coming weeks.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November): Today, you will participate in some social events that will relax your mind and body. You might plan to go on pilgrimage too with family and loved ones. Under Wednesday’s skies, you may receive a special honour at your office because of the responsibilities you handle. In the coming days, there would be huge profits in marketing-related work. Many of you will spend quality time with your friends and family. People will agree with your thoughts and ideas, today, so give good advice.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December): Your ongoing work may get hindered due to financial problems, but that should not stop you from reaching your goal. Due to the change in weather, children may have some health issues. Don’t trust your colleagues much as a few are not trustworthy. Tip for the day - maintain distance from workplace politics; it will only lead to negativity. Rather, boost your immunity by helping others and learning new skills at work. Today, your interest will increase in research-based work.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): Under Wednesday’s skies, you will achieve big success in partnership-related activities. There is good news for private sector employees as the income for a few will increase. Tip for the day - don’t make any big decisions emotionally, it can harm you in future. Always listen to your friends and well-wishers as their advice will greatly benefit you. Some family problems will get sorted in the coming days.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): The day will be favourable for people associated with politics and administrative services. Today, you will be active on social media either making connections or expressing your opinion. You will have a pleasurable marital relationship, today. One advice for the day, make sure to cut down on your unnecessary expenses. Due to your hard work and unique skill, your reputation will increase in the society.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): Today, you might go on an excursion with your love interest. But, make sure not to interact unnecessarily with others during your trip. No matter how the situation is, don’t do anything in haste; always think twice. Under Wednesday’s skies, you will be distracted from your studies and may also get careless about your responsibilities. Your married life will remain pleasurable today.