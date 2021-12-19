Daily horoscope for 19 December: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs this Sunday

Check your astrological predictions for today here

Sunday is here and so is your daily horoscope. Under today's skies, the moon will enter Capricorn, activating communicative abilities in Taurus and giving Aries the time to unwind.

Keep events low-key this week to rejuvenate through the weekend and recharge yourself for the coming week.

Aries (21 March to 19 April)

You have had a socially active weekend, but now its time to relax and embrace domestic bliss. The moon has made its way into Cancer, asking Aries to nurture themselves and spend time at home. Do avoid impulsively speaking at home as it could hurt others. You might find it easy to stick your foot in your mouth because the moon enters a harsh T-square with Mercury. Try to unwind by listening to music or creating an atmosphere of peace and solitude to avoid unpleasantness at home.

Taurus (20 April - 20 May)

The Cancer moon is going to illuminate your communications chart, so do not feel guilty if all your pent up emotions flood to the surface. You have mostly put up a brave front in life dear Taurus, so letting your feelings of the chest occasionally is not a bad idea. Being vulnerable was always a trait of the courageous which you have displayed. Engage in important conversations but do not let yourself down due to a tense evening, which will manifest unpleasant aspects and could result in more tears than resolutions.

Gemini (21 May- 20 June)

People of this sign are going to buy gifts for family and friends as the Cancer moon will activate the charts that rule money. While the gesture comes across as being very sweet, Geminis need to remember that showing love has nothing to do with monetary things. Do not put much pressure to keep up with the spending habits of others and also avoid comparing individual your finances with that of others.

Cancer (21 June 21- 22 July)

Hey little Crab! Its time to crawl out of your shell as the moon moves into your sign today, energising you and making you feel at peace. Since you are at a good place emotionally, try being there for your friends if they need a shoulder to cry on. Do not regret if the conversations keep going for too long as a series of difficult aspects may bring out the worst in others. Avoid any hot topic of conversations and tonight, either hunker down alone or stay with your closest companion.

Leo (23 July 23-22 August)

Indeed you are the toughest of the lot, but today you may find yourself to be more sensitive than other days. You will take stock off your emotions today, and lean onto them with the intention of opening yourself rather than turning away from your inner feelings. Heal yourself by opening up and smoothening out unresolved issues that have lingered in your subconscious. You will also experience the need for solitude so meditate or journal for some time.

Virgo (23 August-22 September)

As the Cancer moon activates your charts of friendship, you will socialize more than often. Avoid people who are prone to drama and dump all their emotional problems on you. Connect with your community and lift your aura by embracing your local arts scene or local businesses. Head home at a reasonable hour as your stars will take you into the dreaming soon early today.

Libra (23 September-22 October)

You might cancel some plans today because the Cancer moon shares an unbalanced aspect to Mars. Your social engagements for today may lose their appeal and you will experience a lack of motivation in attending your scheduled plans. Since it’s a long week ahead, take a break from phone, plans, domestic work and unwind yourself by going on a hike or simply soak yourself in the tub. You have done more than you could have for your family and friends, so go ahead and relax for now.

Scorpio (23 October-21 November)

Be mindful of your physical, emotional and psychic boundaries today as the Cancer moon is bound to throw your empathic abilities into an overdrive. You are the water sign, which is usually sensitive to emotions around you, and today is one of those days Meditate and protect your psyche to survive through the collective planetary interaction. Avoid getting involved in any kind of conflict or drama that do not belong to you and go for a walk or indulge in a good bath to clear the thick energy of tension and clear the blocked aura around you.

Sagittarius (22 November-21 December)

Transformation is on the charts, inspiring some personal changes. Stay away from people who distract you from reaching your goal and cut ties from those who weigh you down. Be patient and loving towards yourself and do not be harsh on yourself if you are not able to reach where you would love to be on a personal or professional level. Keep moving forward and keep nurturing your mind, body and soul.

Capricorn (22 December- 19 January)

The Cancer moon shines a light on your heart, bringing out your soft side today. You will have to grow from past mistakes that you have made in your previous relationships, but do not stress yourself on it. Release yourself from hurts and even though being vulnerable does not feel natural to you, it will help to flourish your relationship. As the evening approaches, take time for yourself and reconnect with the people you care about in the morning.

Aquarius (20 January- 18 February

You will show care for those you love and nurture them through gestures that speak volumes. A strong sense of fulfilment will fill you for checking on your loved ones. Evening is the perfect time to step back from your family and friends for some personal time for yourself. Make it a point to eat a healthy meal, do some stretching and go to bed early to make most of today’s healing energy.

Pisces (19 February to 20 March)

Self-expression is the most apparent feeling that rules your charts today. You are one of the most sensitive signs and you will be full of emotions, for better or for worse. Channeling your feelings can be extremely therapeutic but do not bother to hold anything in. Let your emotions flow through you writing, painting, singing or even dancing to the music of your beautiful heart.

