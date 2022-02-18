Daily Horoscope for 18 February: Check what the universe has in store for all zodiac signs this Friday

Under Friday’s skies, most of the zodiac signs will find favourable conditions for starting a new work or task. Some will witness huge profits from import-export business while others will have a hectic day at work

The daily horoscope for 18 February is here! Under Friday’s skies, most of the zodiac signs will find favourable conditions for starting a new work or task. Some will witness huge profits from import-export business while others will have a hectic day at work. Married couples might go out on a trip today.

Tip for the day, perform yoga or any mental exercise as it will lead to stress relief. Check your horoscope for 18 February:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April):

The day is going to be special for Aries as everything will fall into place just as they had planned. Your hidden talent will receive due recognition from people who admire you. Young couples may get a surprise this Friday. Some might face technical glitches in business but they will resolve the problem by evening. There will be huge profits from import-export businesses in the coming days. Don’t compromise on your interests today and opt to explore and learn more.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May):

Don’t pay much heed to unfounded rumours as it will only end up stressing you. Real estate traders should do a thorough background check before finalising any business deal. Any important work will be left incomplete as your focus will be on less significant things. Those who are travelling today, might feel exhausted and unwell. Diabetes patients should take special care of their health and diet this Friday.

Gemini: (21 May 21- 20 June):

Under Friday’s skies, all your dreams may come true. Some of you will participate in auspicious ceremonies with your family. Circumstances will remain favourable for you throughout the day. You will impress others with your talent and personality. Don’t forget to treat your elders with respect today. Long hindered government-related work might get finalised in the second half of the day.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July):

Be cautious while making any business deals with new acquaintances. Consult a doctor in case any health problem arises today. People who are unemployed may get a job soon under Friday's skies. However, those who are employed, will not be satisfied with their work. People of this zodiac sign are advised not to trust their friends too much today.

Leo: (23 July - 23 August):

There will be happiness and contentment in your marital relationship. Students may achieve success in competitive exams this Friday. Some of you will finalise something significant today. Fixed assets-related disputes will be resolved under Friday’s skies. Your interest will increase in creative activities this Friday. Few of you will reap the rewards of your past efforts.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September):

Some important work may get hindered today, so be careful. Virgos are advised to always remain alert during any journey. Some of you might incur financial losses due to the company of bad people. Your hidden rivals will try to conspire against you. Try to adapt yourself with the changing times so that you do not get left behind. Take care of your expenses this Friday.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October):

Your income may increase under Friday’s skies. You might have a discussion about some important work with your friends. The day is favourable for starting a new work or task. Parents will be overjoyed by the obedient behaviour of their children. Married couples will experience a strong sense of mutual support today.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November):

Some of you may restart your hindered work today. There will be success for most businesses today. Your management skills will be applauded by your seniors. You might give a gift to your mother to show your appreciation. You will get rid of old debts soon. Your work efficiency will increase, making any task much easier.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December):

There will be double profits in business for few. Those who are in private sector might appear for interviews to get a new job. Take care of your family members as they need some extra care and attention. You might find your work dull and monotonous at the start of the day. Some of you will be emotionally vulnerable today, so try to express you feelings to your close friends or family.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January):

Under Friday’s skies, there might be some challenges in your business. Those suffering from high blood pressure issues may have health-related problems. Don’t make hasty decisions on either the personal or professional front. Doing yoga might ease your stress. Don’t waste your time in overthinking, it will only hamper your spirit.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February):

People will have big expectations from you, especially your family. The time will remain favourable for you today, so make the most of it. You will get a lot of support and guidance from your life partner this Friday. Some of you may get accolades at your job. Newly married couples may go on a romantic getaway while singles will find a special someone soon.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March):

Few of you might get some excellent career opportunities in foreign countries. Married couples will attempt to plan out their future. Due to your work ethics, your reputation will be heightened in society. Some of you will reap the rewards of your hard work. Your marital relationship will be sweet and loving today.

