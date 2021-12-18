Daily Horoscope for 18 December: Want to know what the stars have in store for you on Saturday?

Check your astrological predictions for today

Your daily horoscope for today is here. Under Saturday's skies, many zodiac signs will gain big money or projects in business. Also, income can increase for a few in the coming days. Those searching for love will find one soon, while those who are in a committed relationship, will trust and grow in passionate feelings this weekend.

As the year is coming to an end, make sure you are kind to those who need your attention and listen to the ones who love you.

Aries (21 March to 19 April):

People with this zodiac sign will receive sudden big money gains in business. But that should not make you greedy or proud; be what you are because people respect you without any pretensions. Under Saturday’s skies, there will be a pleasant experience in family life even if your relationship with your spouse will be sweet and romantic. As the day proceeds, people will be impressed by your generous nature so try to be kind and helpful always. Take your family to a religious place, it will be peace and prosperity to all.

Taurus (20 April - 20 May):

For Taurus, there will be several opportunities for career advancement in the coming days. Also, those waiting for good news concerning personal and professional will hear one soon either today or in the week ahead. Under Saturday’s skies, there are chances of getting big achievements in career for the life partner. Apart from family, friends will give you good advice that will also give you benefit in the future. It will be the right day to pay off all your old debt.

Gemini (21 May- 20 June):

Today there are chances of increasing household expenses, so be mindful of it and keep a track of all necessary costs. This is not the time to be careless about your goal; be focussed and think positively. Because of your outspoken nature, people can criticise you but that should not lower your spirit. Be good to all and always be right, you will gain more confidence in yourself. Parents might have some concern regarding children, so do listen to them.

Cancer (21 June 21- 22 July):

People in this zodiac sign who are waiting for a good job offer will get good news regarding the same. As the weekend approaches, you will enjoy romance with your spouse. Also, there will be freshness in your behaviour today, that will make you think positive even in low situations. Try to increase good contacts be it in business as well as personal; it will help you in making money. Furthermore, those who have lent money to others will get it back today.

Leo (23 July 23-22 August):

For Leos, it is a perfect day especially for those who are looking for jobs abroad. Even students who are into the medical stream will get to learn something new today. While, those associated with the administration will have to face adverse situations as there will be pressure from higher officials. There could be overtime on the card but it will be for good and that will help you in your career too.

Virgo (23 August-22 September):

It's not a good time for Virgos, as you will not be able to give enough time to the family due to excess work. Under Saturday’s skies, higher officials may hinder your work, so do your best and the results will follow accordingly. Try not to compete with your peers, as you have lots to do, including finishing all the pending work. Amid all the work pressure, take care of your father's health, as he needs your attention and care.

Libra (23 September-22 October):

Libras are set to learn new technology today so make the most of it. One advice for the day- Don’t trust the people around you too much as some can break your heart while others can break your trust. So, be careful. Because of your free spirit and opinionated attitude, you will be a little upset by the behaviour of a few family members, who may oppose your views.

Scorpio (23 October-21 November):

With increasing income in business, Scorpios will consider expansion that will profit the business partners as well. Because of your positive attitude and hardworking nature, officers will continue to encourage you in the workplace. They will also trust you with all new ideas that you will come up with. As you grow in business, you will try to fulfil all the wishes of family members.

Sagittarius (22 November-21 December):

Under Saturday’s skies, you might go to meet close friends who will share your problems and listen to you. Also, try to spend money on charity work as it will bring you good fortune. Those who are employed will have a good day, as it will go as planned. If you’re planning to give your spouse something special then jewellery is the best that you can buy. Some might complain of stomach pain that could occur due to cold.

Capricorn (22 December- 19 January):

Today is an excellent day where students can take admission in a new course that they have been planning for a long time. Under Saturday’s skies, families will discuss love marriage so this is the right time to open up and speak your heart out. Many of you will be attracted towards religious texts that will bring peace and prosperity to all. Furthermore, children will enjoy entertainment and sports during the weekend.

Aquarius (20 January- 18 February):

People in this zodiac sign are advised to remain cautious while doing their work today. As one mistake can ruin your entire efforts so be alert and watchful. Students who are worried regarding their careers and studies, will be under double pressure as many will have high expectations from them. One advice for the day- stay away from office politics, as it will not lead you to anything good.

Pisces (19 February to 20 March):

For Pisces, the environment around will be very auspicious as there can be big financial gains in the food business. Those who are single, will find love while those committed will increase their intensity in their relationship. Those who are associated with politics, the day is auspicious for them to plan and sort things for the future. Under Saturday’s skies, your creative abilities will develop.