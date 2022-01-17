Daily Horoscope for 17 January: Check predictions for all zodiac signs this Monday

Here is your horoscope for this Monday, 17 January:

The daily horoscope is here for you, today. As the Moon moves into Neptune, some zodiac signs will fall into negative behaviour patterns this Monday, 17 January.

Many people may feel more in tune with their emotions today, while others may see friction in romantic relationships or close friendships. Some may discover a new talent or hobby today.

Aries (21 March - 19 April)

As the Cancer Moon ventures into Neptune, your sentimental side will be awakened. Avoid getting caught up in any drama this Monday and try to let go of situations and people that are not serving your best interests. Be sure to listen to your intuition and opt for a quiet night at home. Try to maintain a dream diary to note down any odd nightmare or fantasy.

Taurus (20 April - 20 May)

Try to trust your intuitive side more. This Monday, the movement of the stars will make you feel energetic and more in tune with the thoughts and emotions of others. You will need to focus on becoming more consistent and disciplined. Try mediating today, as it will help you be more in tune with your inner self.

Gemini (21 May - 20 June)

This Monday will bring forth some deep-seated fears and negative emotions for you, which in turn will have a detrimental effect. Many people may be overpowered by jealously or possessiveness today. Try to remain away from negative feelings and stay calm and ground to avoid any major emotional outbursts. By the evening, you might be able to work through many issues and put them to rest.

Cancer (21 June - 22 July)

You will feel very emotional today and may even display signs of obsessive behaviour in personal relationships. Make sure to direct your energies in a productive manner today and try not to spiral into negative tendencies. Do not try to stalk your crush or an ex-partner on social media as it will magnify your negative emotions.

Leo (23 July - 22 August)

Let go on any behaviour that are holding you back from moving ahead in life. Sit down and try to organise your thoughts around your strengths and weaknesses. But, do not be too hard on yourself and try to take an optimistic view towards life and its challenges.

Virgo (23 August - 22 September)

You will run into issues with old buddies and relatives as they may be jealous of your growing friend circle. Tensions will be high in your personal life, and many of you may get caught in the middle of some serious drama today. However, remember to deal with your friends in a calm and gentle manner as they have been there for you always. Don’t let anyone push you around or make trouble for you today.

Libra (23 September - 22 October)

Try to reduce the clutter around your workspace today. Try to make sure you are able to take time out for a personal life amidst all your professional commitments. This is especially for people who are working from home and have seen their career take over their free time. Take time out to let go of any bad habits you have picked up recently. Make a firm decision to change your lifestyle a bit to move ahead in life.

Scorpio (23 October - 21 November)

The position of the stars will encourage you to be frank about your wants and needs and enable you to have a discussion with others about the issue. However, this could also lead to friction in your love life, especially as talking with your partner may make you both realise that you want different things in life. You will look for people you can connect with on a spiritual and philosophical level.

Sagittarius (22 November - 21 December)

Avoid spending too much and be careful about your finances this Monday. Make a deep study of all your investments and finances today to understand how you can save more money. While you will be eager to spoil yourself and your friends by treating them to extravagant things, remember that financial security is a far better option for future stability.

Capricorn (22 December - 19 January)

While you have been neglecting your self-care lately, this Monday will give you the chance to relax and unwind a bit. You will spend some quality time with your partner today. Keep a low profile today so that you can nurture yourself this Monday. While friends may invite you for an exciting night out, you will be inclined to find such activities emotionally draining.

Aquarius (20 January - 18 February)

You will be inclined to focus on altering any bad habits that are not conducive for achieving your highest potential. This Monday is a time for breaking old habits and cycles and adapting to new ones. However, make sure that you are not putting too much pressure on yourself to adapt immediately to any new behaviour or habit.

Pisces (19 February - 20 March)

This is the day for adopting new hobbies or artistic passions as the stars will fuel your creative instincts. Getting involved with any community or class focusing on the arts will help enhance your friend circle. Socialising will help boost your confidence and also lead to people praising your work.