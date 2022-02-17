Daily Horoscope for 17 February: Check what the stars have in store for you this Thursday

Tip for the day, do your best in all endeavours and good results will certainly follow

The horoscope for you is here! Under Thursday’s skies, a few zodiac signs will witness good productivity at work. Those in love will go out on a date while those newly married will give good news to their family. Women employees may face some trouble from their female colleagues at work.

Check your horoscope for 17 February:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): Today, you might try to do something innovative and unique, so make the best of it. Parents are advised to take care of their children's health. People associated with artistic fields may have a sense of insecurity about their careers. You will work hard to complete your hindered tasks and also finish it within the given time. You may go out for dinner in the evening with family or close ones.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Don’t displease your family members under Thursday skies. Taurus are directed not to impose their opinions on others. Instead of trying to understand you, people might misinterpret your words. Your business performance will be unsatisfactory today. Women employees may face some troubles from their female colleagues at work.

Gemini: (21 May 21- 20 June): Some of you may have to go on a business trip in the coming days. Productivity of a few at work will increase. You will be proud of your achievements and creative ideas used. Working professionals may get promoted under Thursday’s skies. Newly married couples may get good news about their family planning.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July): Avoid being lazy and inactive as it will not help you in the future. There are chances of discord in your family so take care of situations. Women will be a little emotional today due to family demands. People associated with politics should remain careful. Legal matters may get further entangled, making the wait a little longer. Those who suffer from kidney stones may face health problems.

Leo: (23 July - 23 August): You might achieve great success at the workplace due to your hard and smart work. IT and software professionals will get excellent job opportunities in the coming days. Many of you will be calm and collected mentally today. Some will spend money on entertainment and lifestyle. Try not to escalate petty matters and it will only bring differences. Under Thursday’s skies, financial problems will be solved.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September): Today, you might face some sudden issues in your love relationship. Those who are married may face a sense of discontent bringing lack of love and understanding. Tip for the day – try to remain loyal to your obligations, it will help you grow as a better person. Students may get careless about their studies due to peer pressure. Try to cut down unnecessary expenses as your savings will be hit. Today, a few of you will buy something expensive.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): There will be huge profits in commission-based work. There will be a strong sense of mutual support between husband and wife today. Some of you might go on a date with your partner that will help you to know your companion better. Your past experiences will benefit you in the business leading to better understanding of the job. Some of you may have to work overtime today.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November): You will have cordial relationships with your in-laws under Thursday’s skies. Financially, you will be in a strong position when compared to your rivals. Your income and expenses will be balanced well. Some sort of dilemma will be resolved making you stress free. You will take interest in charitable activities that will increase your reputation. The income of government employees may increase in the coming days.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December): There will be a surge in your online business bringing up growth and confidence. You may complain of burning in your stomach so take care of your eating habits. Students may secure admissions for higher education either in the country or abroad. You may join a religious organisation that will keep you busy. Entrepreneurs may receive government funding for important dealings. You will share your feelings with your family who will always understand you.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): Spicy food may cause some health problems today so keep a check on your diet. Avoid going on a long-distance journey either with close family or friends. There might be some misunderstandings with someone who is close to you. You may face hindrances at the workplace but don’t get disappointed. You may complain of a toothache so stay away from cold food items. Your pending work will increase your stress today.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Don’t share your work with others, by doing so, you will never let them learn. Hindrances that you were facing at your workplace will get over. Your juniors will want to learn a lot from you. Avoid being overconfident, it will not fetch you much growth. Some of you might go on an outing with your life partner. You will take interest in creative activities that will bring out the hidden side of your character.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): There are high chances of conflicts in some projects. Pay attention to the feelings of your subordinates as they might need your support. Try to keep your immune system strong, it will protect you from other health issues. Your financial condition will be strong under Thursday’s skies.

