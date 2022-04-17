Daily horoscope for 17 April: Find out how the stars are aligned for you under Sunday's skies

Today some of the zodiac signs will get opportunities to earn good money, whereas, others might have to face health-related issues. Many will see a new source of income being created, while some might spend money on luxuries

Here's your daily horoscope. On 17 April, some of the zodiac signs will get opportunities to earn good money, whereas, others might have to face health-related issues. Many will see a new source of income being created, while some might spend money on luxuries.

Find out what the universe has in store for you this Sunday:

Aries: (21 March- 19 April)

Aries will try and improve their work efficiency today. The problem of cash crunch in the business will be solved. You need to move forward with patience and perseverance. Mutual devotion and love will increase in your marital relationship. You will enjoy dinner with your family. There is a high chance that the marriage of single people may get fixed.

Taurus: (20 April- 20 May)

One of your old, chronic diseases might get cured today. You might plan and go on a picnic. Your relationship with your partner will be full of love. You will fulfil all your obligations sincerely. Your elders might bestow you with some responsibilities. You might get profits in commission-based work.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June)

Geminis will spend money on luxuries and material comforts. You might change your work methodology. You will complete your household chores with priority. Your children will perform well in their studies. Geminis will be very emotional about their love relationship.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July)

Cancerians might catch up with friends in the evening. It is advisable to not trust anyone easily. You might develop some allergies due to changing weather conditions. You might feel under the weather today. Recollection of some of old memories might upset you.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August)

Leo might see a new income source being created. You are likely to recover a good amount of money from debtors. You might sign a new business deal today. Your family will be there to help you in trouble. Try and accept changes in your life. Some of you might go on a business trip.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September)

Today, a wish of yours may get fulfilled. Take advice from your elders before going ahead with anything important. Your self-confidence will increase under Sunday's skies. Constipation and gas-related problems may trouble you. Your workplace opponents will conspire against you.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October)

You will be positive and calm today. You will witness peace and prosperity in your family. Some will witness a spark in their romantic relationship this Sunday. Act rationally instead of making emotional decisions. There will be profits from the sales of new products. Old disputes might get resolved.

Scorpio: (23 October- 22 November)

Scorpios must be careful and should collect all the information beforehand if undertaking a new project. They should also avoid spending money on unnecessary shows off. Scorpios must pay attention to the quality of their food. Don’t misuse your talent and capabilities and don’t lose faith in your talent.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December)

You will be happy to regain your lost confidence. There will be huge profits in businesses associated with the medical sector. You will make significant profits in your new business. Your friends will fully support you. The hindrances coming to the upcoming wedding of some people will go away.

Capricorn: (22 December- 19 January)

Your participation in social activities will increase. You will be happy and content today. You will make new plans under Sunday's skies. Your popularity will increase in the workplace. There will be profits from property deals. Your family will be happy today.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February)

Your family will motivate you to move forward in life. The time is favourable from a financial perspective. There will be romance and harmony in your marital relationship. You will achieve expected results in competitive exams. You might order an expensive service or product online.

Pisces: (19 February- 20 March)

You will be worried about your family members. Your temper and harsh language might upset others. Don’t get careless about your health this Sunday. Your reputation may decrease in society.

