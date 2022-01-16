Daily horoscope for 16 January: Check what the stars have in store for you this Sunday

Check your horoscope here:

The weekend has arrived and so has your daily horoscope! Under Sunday's skies, many zodiac signs will be motivated to focus and work on their professional goals while others will take out time to relax and rejuvenate through the weekend.

Remember to enjoy your Sunday by letting go of any tension brewing in the mind. Also make it a point to spend some quality time with your family and friends.

Aries (21 March - 19 April)

Little blessings will bestow themselves on you this morning. The Sun and Pluto’s cosmic alliance will help you focus more on your professional ambitions. It’s a wonderful day for branding and marketing, so remember to take a meaningful decision regarding your career. Some relationship tensions could be lurking around in the afternoon, but try and be patient with your partner if you feel any irritation rising in you.

Taurus (20 April - 20 May)

Today is not a good time to start a new job and you could also face some trouble regarding money and property this Sunday. Try to get a journaling session in the morning to evolve and plan. Matters of the heart could get a little wonky in the afternoon, so take out some time to examine your relationship right now. Even if you feel a deep connection with someone, remember no one is worth your time if they do not respect you on a profound level.

Gemini (21 May - 20 June)

The cosmos will encourage you to cut ties with people, situations or behaviours which do not promote your highest potential. However, it is a good day to plan big projects and explore job and business opportunities abroad. Your sensitivities could be heightened today. You can get a little emotional about love affairs. Please try to find peace in the fact that letting go of someone who is not a source of support is always better. Losing one relationship will make space for better ones in the future.

Cancer (21 June - 22 July)

People of this sign may experience a disturbed budget due to unnecessary expenses. There could also be a mistake in transactions made this Sunday. Cancerians may hear from a long-lost friend in the morning and an influx of messages and phone calls could also be seen. However, try to save some energy or you could end up hitting an emotional wall. Recharge yourself by taking out some ‘me time’ in the evening.

Leo (23 July - 22 August)

You are the toughest of all the signs, so do not lose hope if you feel a little lost today. Focus your attention on patience, hard work and dedication to work towards what lies ahead. There will be an increase in daily expenses and if your financial situation obstructs your professional dreams, map out a budget for yourself so that you can invest in your professional goals.

Virgo (23 August - 22 September)

Your energy and confidence will be heightened today, making you feel powerful. You will also be nice towards everyone today. Take out some time to follow your artistic passion or project as you can produce some great work this Sunday. Avoid showing too much generosity in business. You will also discuss intellectual matters with your spouse today.

Libra (23 September - 22 October)

It’s a good time to travel long distances and your economic side will also be strong today. Improve your leadership abilities by laying down the law at home and assigning chores in the house along with setting boundaries. The universe will reward your efforts to assume authority, but tensions could arise in the evening, so remember to keep a gentle disposition.

Scorpio (23 October - 21 November)

Articulate your voice and needs clearly this Sunday. Advocate for yourself and make yourself heard as people will be willing to listen to you. However, do not abuse your authority as many around you can lose patience with your antics. If you are on any medications, make your health a priority and do not be careless. Remember to be careful if you are travelling today.

Sagittarius (22 November - 21 December)

It’s okay if you want to spend some money today to improve your quality of life and personal affairs. But do keep in mind that money will not solve most problems, even if is is okay for you to flex your financial powers. Remember to stay grounded and humble. In matters of love, make it a point to respect your partner's boundaries. Your relationship with people important in your life might also grow stronger today.

Capricorn (22 December - 19 January)

There is a high chance of getting back the money you had lent. You can begin some new work or partnership but do not complete any work in a hurry. Let go of any emotional or spiritual dead weight as reverence for religion and spirituality could arise in you. Surround yourself with people who are on board with your thoughts and try to reinvent yourself by evolving into the person you most wish to become.

Aquarius (20 January - 18 February)

The charts that govern the subconscious will be activated today and obscure concepts that earlier made no sense may now find an understanding in your psyche. Try not to trust your friends this weekend. Participate in intellectual discussions and spend money on luxuries. Focus on the upbringing of children if you have any. Love affairs could witness an emotional outburst today.

Pisces (19 February - 20 March)

Do not fret if you experience trouble in getting the desired results for your business. Old diseases could emerge this weekend so please take care of yourself. Relations with partners will grow strong but chances of an argument with the spouse are also there. Be good towards family members, especially your mother.

