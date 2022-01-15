Daily horoscope for 15 January: Check what the stars have in store for you this Saturday

Check your horoscope here:

Your daily dose of astrological predictions is here! Under Saturday’s skies, a few zodiac signs will make big investments in business while others will start new work. Many will also spend quality time with family despite all the work and pending tasks.

Tip for the day – Be happy with all that you have in life; there are many who are not loved or given attention when need be.

Aries: (21 March - 19 April): As the day begins, it can create some trouble in personal and professional life. Also, you will complete all the unfinished work on time making a good impression of yourself. Today, your circle of contact will increase and that will help you grow in future. Some of you may also receive good information or news that you have been waiting for. Those in business can invest big as the day is right.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May): Today, your family life will be a pleasant one. Even new sources of income will develop in the business sector. Under Saturday’s skies, it is auspicious for making big contracts in business. However, your routine will be very disciplined today, which will make work easy and faster. Tip for the day - Do not ignore the activities of enemies; they always want to overpower you anytime. Remember to be flexible in your dealings, as it will bring you better results.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June): Under Saturday’s skies, your prestige in the society will increase but don’t involve pride in your character. People associated with legal matters are advised not to be careless or irresponsible. You can easily fall prey to seasonal diseases, so be alert and cautious most of the time. Today, you will try to do something new and creative that will increase your ability to do something out of the box. Due to your pleasing personality and behaviour, people will be very attracted to you.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July): Cancers are advised not to trust strangers much, as they can be dangerous too. Those having trouble in business can take support and cooperation from friends; hence increasing your confidence in them. Some of you might have a headache in the evening while women may have health problems today. Try to take control of your expenses in the coming days and keep a check on all that you purchase.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August): Leos can get jobs or call letters from foreign companies, today. Also, your activity in social life will increase, try to maintain that status for better growth. People in the business sector will witness sudden monetary gains benefiting all in the team and company. Married couples will have a fruitful day today, some will even plan for a baby. Despite of less hard work and dedication, you will get good results. A few might be promoted in the workplace.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September): There will be better and new opportunities for profit. Despite the pressure and hard work, you will spend a great time with children. Tip for the day - Start new work only after taking the permission of parents, as they know better. Those in love will get emotional, but be strong and don’t make rash decisions. You will have to run a lot today with professional work.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October): Today is not an auspicious day for students. Try not working too hard today, as it won’t fetch you good results. Under Saturday’s skies, you will understand the hidden feelings of the people. In love relationships, newness will increase abundantly. Even your interest towards religious activities will grow.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November): Scorpio will come up with a new fondness towards art and literature. This will help them to bring out their creative side. Be alert today, as disputes may arise regarding ancestral property. A few employed people will have to make official travel, as it will help them to grow. The day is good for people doing government jobs, as the work will be quite relaxed. You may suffer from stomach pain and fever today.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December): Under Saturday’s skies, your spouse can play an important role in solving your problems. Tip of the day - Keep limits in love relationships, as too much freedom can cause issues. Your relations with influential people will be cordial, which is a good factor. There is a high possibility of change in job for a few and there will be new opportunities to earn money.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January): Today, your day is going to be very auspicious, so take time out for family and loved ones. A few people can get a high position in the workplace due to their dedication and hard work put into it. People associated with the construction sector will find progress in the work. Most of the disputes with parents will go away today. There may be a problem of throat infection due to the weather, so be careful.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February): Your prestige will increase among family members and friends. It will be beneficial for you to take advice from senior people as they are more experienced in trade and life. Be careful as nerve strain can cause pain today. Students will remain confused about studies under Saturday’s skies. Your closeness towards your partner will increase, making you more confident in love. Friends can come to the house in the evening.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March): You will pay a lot of attention to the decoration of the house but try not to spend too much money. The beginning of the day is going to be very auspicious. Today, there will be concern about the health of a family member, so keep a check on all your close ones. Avoid eating outside food as it might cause some problems. You will get very good profit in business following which people will admire you.

