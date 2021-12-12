Horoscope Today News, 12 December, 2021: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Read your daily horoscope predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

The daily horoscope for you is here. Under Sunday skies, people will enjoy spiritual and religious programs with family leading to harmony. Investment in a new project might not be beneficial for few so keep alert on that.

Those in a relationship or married are expected to spend more time with family and close ones. One tip for everyone – keep calm and be patient, the good time is near for all.

Check your horoscope for today

ARIES (21 March to 19 April):

People with this zodiac sign may face a dispute in the house due to some reason. Also, expenses that you have made in the past might spoil your budget today, so be careful when you spend your money in the coming days. Try not to indulge in hasty work as there are chances of the work getting spoiled. Those who are planning to invest into new projects, try to avoid it for some days as the time is not right. People suffering from knee pain should take care of their health as the weather can harm them more.

TAURUS (20 April - 20 May):

Under Sunday’s skies, try and enjoy spiritual and religious programs with family and close friends as it will help in calmness and peace. By doing this, your dominance and respect in the house will increase. Today, will be a good day in advancements in business and even those into education will get good results. So, keep doing your best. As it’s a Sunday, spend more time with family and enjoy movies with them.

GEMINI (21 May- 20 June):

Today, mutual harmony will increase in household life so maintain agreement and accordance with all. When compared to other days, today you will be very energetic and dynamic about your work, though you will be very busy with homework that will keep you occupied most of the time. One tip for the day: Be emotionally strong and don’t let others rule or play with your emotions. Those into business should not depend too much on their subordinate employees, try doing it yourself.

CANCER (21 June 21- 22 July):

People with this zodiac sign will take great interest in creative work, today. Take time out for yourself and show the world your creative side. As it’s a Sunday, you will want and love to spend time at a religious place, so, if possible, visit one close by. Under Sunday’s skies, there are high chances of getting back money you had loaned earlier. Students who are interested in going ahead with studies can go ahead to join a new course or programme. Tip for the day: Don’t take any big decision in your life by getting emotional; be wise!

LEO (23 July 23- 22 August):

Leos are advised not to take small things too seriously today as it will not matter much in your life. Those who are married may face a little problem in bliss, so don’t take too much tension but rather understand your partner. Also, there will be less harmony among family members under Sunday’s skies as people might get angry with you with your opinion or behaviour.

VIRGO (23 August-22 September):

Virgos are going to have relatives in the house, so be prepared for them. Those into a love relationship will have a blissful day. Even those who want to make new plans concerning business and personal life, can go ahead as it is an auspicious time. Many who are interested in buying valuable items for the decoration of the house can go ahead.

LIBRA (23 September-22 October):

Today, Libras can go ahead and plan your goals in life. Meanwhile, a few troubles that have been haunting you in your mind will be removed completely. Furthermore, the day is good to settle pending works, so take out time for that too. Those into the business line will have to make few changes and improvements, that will bring growth and progress in the coming days. You don’t have to worry, as all the tasks will be done meticulously as planned. Never make the mistake of considering your enemies weak, they can strike at you anytime.

SCORPIO (23 October-21 November):

People with this zodiac sign will fulfil family responsibilities faithfully today and elders in the family will love you for it. Those facing problems in love relationships will finally find peace as the problems will be solved soon. A negative view or opinion about something can make the mind sad, so do not think much and let things work out on their own. Also, people can take wrong advantage of your generosity, better be careful with choices.

SAGITTARIUS (22 November-21 December):

Under Sunday’s skies, there will be a feeling of some hesitation in your mind but that should not stop you from opening up to your feelings or opinions. Many who are thinking about their career, will be very excited as whatever you have planned goes accordingly. Those in love might be deceived so be careful.

CAPRICORN (22 December- 19 January):

For Capricorns, most of the pending or current work will be completed smoothly. This will help you in increasing your confidence as well as personality. You have travel on your cards, so keep your bags packed for a short visit somewhere. Those into business, will find excellent results as the planning and decision parts of your ventures will go well.

AQUARIUS (20 January- 18 February):

Today, try not to give your opinion in the affairs of others as many will not like your point of view. Also, try to restrict your speech as few might get hurt with it. Women are likely to have health problems today. So better take care of yourself and of your partner. Those who are married, make sure to give enough time to family, children and your spouse.

PISCES (19 February to 20 March):

People with this zodiac sign are requested to maintain transparency in their dealings so that they do not face any loss in the future. As it’s a Sunday, you will be in a relaxed mood that will keep you calm and happy. Those who are partnering in business will see benefits as the planning and processing of investments will bring big gains. Always take advice from a life partner, as it will give you a lot of benefits.