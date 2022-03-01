Daily Horoscope for 1 March: Here's what the universe has in store for you this Tuesday?

Under Tuesday’s skies, a few of the zodiac signs will be helped by friends, some are going to have a pleasurable day, while many will participate in religious activities

The daily horoscope for 1 March is here! Under Tuesday’s skies, few of the zodiac signs will be helped by friends in business. For some, their social reputation will improve, leading to their family name being associated with good deeds. Some are going to have a pleasurable day, while many will participate in religious activities, which will bring peace in the family.

Aries: (21 March - 19 April):

Today, your family life will remain pleasurable under Tuesday's skies. Some of you might get promoted while the others will their salary getting hiked. Your friends will help you in your business, providing you with finance and strategies. Your influence will increase in society as many will admire you for your personality. Some important work will get completed easily due to your credibility. You will be able to give enough time to your romantic relationship today.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May):

You might face some difficulties in government-related work, so be patient. Avoid taking risks today, as luck will not favour you much. You will be worried about work-life balance and making new friends. Don’t lend money to anyone under Tuesday’s skies as you won’t get it back. Bad company may lead you to into trouble and unnecessary entanglements. You might participate in religious activities to bring peace to your family.

Gemini: (21 May 21- 20 June):

You might be under pressure to complete pending work today. Don’t take anyone’s word too easily today as it may cost you dearly. Don’t use unpleasant words in anger or aggression because it can cause hurt to the people around you. You may receive appreciation from high-ranking officers because of your dedication and hard work.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July):

You might go on a business trip today, wherein you will see your potential increase. Your relationship with your life partner will strengthen under today's skies. The day is favourable if you want to make some changes in your business. Interest in literature that will keep many people occupied the whole day. Those who are unemployed may get a new job soon, so keep your fingers crossed.

Leo: (23 July - 23 August):

You should take care of your health and maintain a good diet under Tuesday's skies. Your ideas and sincerity will be appreciated at your workplace. Elderly members of your family will be happy with you and your decisions. You will be lucky in legal matters if you remember to be patient. Government-related work will gather momentum today.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September):

Your work efficiency will increase under Tuesday’s skies. You might go shopping with your family today. Your social reputation will increase, leading to your family name being associated with good deeds. Your hard work will produce favourable results, but only after some delays, so don’t lose hope for better times. Your life partner may have some health-related problems today, so take care of them.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October):

Under Tuesday’s skies, you will reap the rewards of your hard work. Comfort and luxury may decrease in life, so better to keep a check on your expenses. You might get some unpleasant news from family or close friends. Excessive workload will keep you on edge this Tuesday. You will take interest in religious activities as it will make you feel calm and relaxed.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November):

There will be success in partnership-based work, bringing growth and progress to your business. Positive thoughts will influence you today. There are chances of big deals in the business this Tuesday. You might go shopping today, but remember to keep a check on your expenses. There are chances of a short-distance journey either with family or friends. You may engage in a long conversation with old friends today.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December):

You may be under stress because of your marital relationship. You will try to learn something new online to keep yourself alert and active. Don’t use unpleasant words for anyone as it can have a deep impact them. Money-related problems will get over soon. Students will get success in exams as well as in any competitive test today.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January):

You will receive support from your family members in your professional and personal life. Your respect and reputation will increase in the coming days. Don’t interfere with others’ matters as everyone has their own issues, and ways of dealing with problems. Some of you will get guidance from prominent people, which will help you do better in life. Your marital relationship will remain pleasurable under Tuesday’s skies. You will be very happy and cheerful today.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February):

Your behaviour might be criticised by others today, but that should not bother you. Try to utilise proper strategy and planning to complete any pending task. Some people will attempt to provoke you, but try to maintain your cool. Avoid eating outside food. as it might take a toll on your health. Don’t decide anything in haste as it will have a detrimental effect later on. Company of bad people may lead you to trouble.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March):

You might get rid of some big problems, so continue to believe in yourself. You might get promoted to a higher position in the coming days. People associated with politics may see some long-pending issues get resolved. You might go on a long-distance journey, so take care and be safe. Your family atmosphere will remain harmonious under Tuesday’s skies.