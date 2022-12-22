COVID-19 cases surge, some tips to deal with social isolation during pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is a global health challenge that has impacted us not only physically but also psychologically and economically. One important aspect of dealing with the disease is the social isolation that happens as a part of the quarantine. The issue of social isolation needs attention as a surge in COVID-19 infections in China in the past few weeks has led to warnings that the country could witness over a million deaths in the months ahead. As per a Reuters report, China witnessed five deaths on Monday, 19 December, and two on Sunday, 18 December. A rise in the cases has been reported in the United States as well with the White House announcing a number of measures to bring the situation under control, mentioned a USA Today report.

Our fight against the virus demands action against each facet of the disease and we are here to help you with these tips to tackle social isolation:

Stay connected with your loved ones: Remind yourself that you are still connected with others. Call and speak to your friends and family. Keep in touch with the help of social media.

Keep yourself busy: Keeping yourself busy in activities will help to keep your negative thoughts and feelings at bay. Try new hobbies and pursue your passions when you are physically distanced from others. For example, you may read a good book or watch an engrossing show.

Don’t watch news continuously: The 24-hour news cycle can make you anxious. Watch it in the limit. Stick with the information that you need. You should ideally watch it for 30-60 minutes only. This should be enough to stay informed.

Sign up for virtual courses: You should sign up for a virtual writing class or a course. This will help you to utilise your time productively and will also help you in levelling up yourself.

Do a little bit of physical activity: If there is a balcony attached to your room, go and take a walk. Walking in isolation won’t cause any harm and will give you fresh air as well.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.