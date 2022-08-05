At-home date night is very important for a relationship. It reduces the risk of taking each other for granted, decreases stress, and also creates a desire to spend more time with each other.

Going out for dinners or for a movie date is very important for a relationship. Such outings build better communication, increase affection, minimise the risk of taking each other for granted, decrease stress, build attachment, and also create a desire to spend more time with each other. Date night is when a couple comes together with the purpose of reconnecting and bonding. The main idea behind it is to spend more time and get to know each other better. Couples these days prefer going out while there are some who love to stay at home. So for those, who like the indoors and yet want to make the evening romantic, we have some ideas for you to try.

Cook a meal together: Couples who are foodies and love to try new dishes can spend the evening cooking something special. By cooking together, it will give you a sense of ‘we are in this together'. The feeling of taking care of each other gets intense in the process.

Play a game or watch a romantic movie: Those who love staying at home can either watch a movie or even play an old-fashioned game. Games like Jenga, chess, or Scrabble can be fun and entertaining. Coming to the movie part, one can set up a projector on a blank wall and watch your favourite movies or series with popcorn and comfy blankets.

Stargaze: After having a nice meal or watching a movie, go out in the backyard and spread a blanket. Stargaze in each other’s arms and you will feel that the world is way more mesmerising than what you have ever imagined.

Have a spa night: To make the day fun and romantic, partners can take turns and give each other massages or even pamper each other with pedicures and manicures. This is sure to add a bit of relaxation and romance to your evening.

Have a paint-off challenge: Couples can grab on whatever art supplies they have including markers, crayons, water colors, or even pens. The challenge could be to draw anything in the house or even each other’s portraits.

