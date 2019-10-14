Content creators on censorship of OTT platforms at iReel awards

With the government planning to censor online shows, there has been a lot of debate as to whether it will be a good move or not. News18 got some of the best online actors, creators and storytellers to share their views on the same.

Here's Sumukhi Suresh, Ravi Dubey, Sumeet Vyas and Surveen Chawla moderated by Rajeev Masand on why they think banning online show is going to hinder good content.

One legit point raised by Ravi Dubey from Jamai 2.0, a ZEE 5 original was that there is a lot of content already available online that is way more detrimental and provocative than the OTT platforms. And the fact that we need to tackle that first since it has always been there and is much more readily available to kids below the age of 18.

And we agree! Watch the entire video, because all these masterminds have raised some pretty valid points and made a good case for themselves in the discussion.