Confession Day 2022: Here are some wishes, greetings and quotes to share on the occasion

Confession Day is part of the anti-Valentine's week, which started with Slap Day on 15 February and will ends with Breakup Day on 21 February

After the end of Valentine's week, people are now celebrating the anti-Valentine's week. This week includes Confession Day which is observed on the fifth day of the week after Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day and Flirting Day. The anti-Valentine's week starts with Slap Day on 15 February and ends with Breakup Day on 21 February.

On this day, people confess to their past mistakes or open up about their feelings. This year, Confession Day falls on 19 February.

Here are some special Confession Day messages, quotes and wishes to share with your near and dear one.

“One confession that you make relieves your mind and soul of stress and pain for days.. Have a Happy Confession Day.”

“The road to happiness can be taken only if your heart is free from lies. Best wishes on Confession Day.”

Those who are quick at confessing their feelings are the ones who are always happy and relaxed in life. Happy Confession Day.”

“It may not be easy to confess but the happiness that you get after making a confession is bliss. Have a Happy Confession Day.”

“Confession Day gives us a chance to say what we have not, a chance to express our feelings. Best wishes to you.”

“To be able to confess shows astrong heart. So don’t be weak and let your feelings out on Confession Day.”

"I confess that I love you, happy Confession Day.

I want to confess I'm in love with you, happy Confession Day 2022

