Setting up the Christmas tree, preparing delicious food, gifts, and a lot of festive vibes are what Christmas is all about. The event aims to spread love through feasts, and gifts and all of us should make the most of it. Wondering what to prepare for your Christmas dinner? There are a number of appetizers that would help you make the first impression and are tasty enough to appeal to any palate, so much so that everyone at your Christmas party will appreciate you. As your guests groove to the tunes of Christmas, the snacks below will keep their energy bars full.

Paneer Popcorns

This is a good option if you want to prepare something vegetarian. It is a vegetarian alternative to chicken popcorn. The distinct and creamy taste of paneer along with the crunchy coating is a treat for the taste buds.

Whole wheat pancakes: These are not only healthy but taste as well. Whosoever eats it will never know they are made up of healthy wheat flour. Short on time? Well, you can prepare them pretty quickly.

Chicken Tikka

How can we miss chicken tikka when talking about Indian snacks? To make it, tender pieces of chicken are marinated in tandoori masala, ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder, garam masala, and others before they are cooked in a tandoor.

Paneer Naanza

Paneer naanza is a cheesy and crunchy paneer pizza with a twist where we use naan instead of a regular pizza base and top it with paneer, capsicum, onion and a lot of cheese.

Potato rings

Appetisers can’t be complete without potatoes. For Christmas, you can make light and crispy potato rings that will definitely make you even more hungry.

Creamy Potato Soup: Nothing can be more comforting than a bowl of warm soup during the winter season. You can use gold potatoes and other fresh ingredients for a bowl that will give you the much needed warmth.

