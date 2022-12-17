Christmas has almost arrived, and the enthusiasm for the festival can already be felt in the air. Christmas is observed each year on 25 December to mark the birth of Jesus Christ. It is one of the most sacred and auspicious festivals of Christianity. On this occasion, families decorate Christmas trees in their homes, go to church and spend time with their loved ones. The day is one of the most important festivals for Christians. Not only that, but it is also marked by people all over the world irrespective of their religious beliefs.

Christmas is celebrated on 25 December and is observed as a public holiday in many countries, including India.

History

Christmas was observed for the first time in 336 AD during the time of Emperor Constantine, the first Christian Roman Emperor. After some years, Pope Julius I formally declared that the birth of Jesus would be celebrated on 25 December. Since then, Christmas has been marked every year with great joy and pomp.

Significance

Christmas is a very important festival for Christians as they believe that on this day, God sent his son Jesus Christ on Earth to redeem the people from their sins and show them the right path. The celebration of Christmas also involves the tale of Santa Claus who is believed to reside at the North Pole and travel all over the globe on Christmas Eve for distributing gifts to children. This is the reason children remain very excited during Christmas and eagerly wait for Santa to arrive.

Traditions

During Christmas, people visit each other’s houses in small groups and sing Christmas carols. They decorate their houses with Christmas trees, candy canes, wreaths, and mistletoe. People also attend midnight mass at churches on Christmas Eve and make donations to the needy and poor. Santa Claus plays a significant role in the commemoration of this occasion. Parents, guardians, teachers, or relatives often dress up as Santa and give gifts to the children.

