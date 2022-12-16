From sumptuous feasts that can make your mouth water to exchanging presents, the festival of Christmas is all about spreading happiness. The joyous vibe around this occasion makes it a great time to catch up with friends and family. To match the festive mood, it is important that you decorate your house aptly. Christmas decorations can be done in some easy and budget-friendly ways. If you are planning to arrange a Christmas party, we give you a chance to decorate your space as per your budget and taste. So let’s get started, and make your home look festive this season. Check out these decoration tips:

Use Christmas-themed pillow covers: Festive pillow covers are a convenient way to draw the attention of your guests. Pick Christmas-themed covers such as those with trees or pine cones in the typical Christmas colours of red and white. Use these pillows to fill up an empty space in the house.

Make wall hangings: You can use leftover ribbons and streamers from gifts or parties and then simply hang them with your Christmas cards or family pictures. You may use different colours to add a festive vibe to it.

Use ornaments: Ornaments may be used to decorate the window panels as well as the space above the sofas, this would make the wall look beautiful too and there will not be a single space left in your home, which would look plain during the festive season.

Make candy lights: You must have seen them in beautiful Christmas movies. All of us like candy so use candy lights that one can literally pluck off the tree and relish. Try this Christmas decor idea to give your home an unconventional look.

Use white flowers: White flowers can easily add to your Christmas spirit, you can do a large white floral arrangement on your dining table or use a few clear vases of different heights with a couple of flowers in each one of them.

