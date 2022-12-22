Christmas 2022: 5 decor items that you should use to celebrate the festival

There’s something great about holiday decoration. No matter whether you are doing it alone with a cup of hot cocoa and ‘Jingle Bells’ playing in the background or making it a fun activity with your loved ones, the festive vibe is always memorable. There is truly an endless amount of Christmas items and motifs that we can choose from when decorating your house for Christmas. People often feel nostalgic as they bring the decoration boxes down from the attic and even unpack all of their favourite ornaments. Picking out new Christmas decorations can really be a fun activity.

In case you are looking for decor item ideas to use this year, we are here to help:

Use star curtain lights: Rather than using traditional string lights, unique star lights are perfect to give your home a warm glow both inside or outside. Not interested in stars? You can choose ornament-filled rings or elk instead.

Tree Topper: A tree topper gives a final touch to your Christmas tree. It is an object which is placed on the tallest branch of the tree and completes the look. The most popular tree toppers are in the form of an angel or a star.

Use Christmas wreaths: Wreaths are a classic and an elegant way to welcome guests to your home. With so many faux options, you’ll be able to reuse your wreath every year and thus it is economical as well.

Santa Claus: Every home should have at least one Santa Claus figure. Santa Claus is a central figure for kids who want to celebrate Christmas. Santa should carry gifts and toys for the children as that is one of the most important elements of this festival.

Candles: You should use nine battery-operated candles that are four to nine inches tall. You can also change the time and duration of the flickering lights as per your wish.

