Choose opulence, choose East Crest

Looking to strike the right balance between a fast-paced urban lifestyle and a laid-back pastoral setting in Bengaluru? Here is an idea so irresistible that you won’t be able to look past it. Dive into the heart of metropolitan luxury minus all the stresses associated with it, with East Crest by Salarpuria Sattva. One of India’s most renowned real-estate developers has zeroed in on the perfect spot for your dream home in the burgeoning IT hub.

Long hours of typing away, staring at your computer screen at the office, all appear well worth it when you start your day right. Wake up to lush, green foliage right outside your dew-covered window, every morning in the top-end 1,2 and 3 BHK homes. Tucked away in the green environs of Bengaluru, on the Old Madras Road near Budigere Cross, this real estate offering in the heart of the dynamic city envelops you; keeping you away from pollution and dust.

End your day with a dip in the swimming pool or drain away all your worries with a relaxing sauna. You can also choose to beckon the inner child in you for a fun playtime with your kids in the children’s play area. The idyllic, canopied area is just perfect for creating childhood memories with your little ones. With a land spread of 6.6 acres, there is more than ample space for you to embark on a romantic walk with your partner whenever it catches your fancy. The best part is that you can enjoy serenity in the bustling city centre without having to move away.

A good neighbourhood defines good homes. East Crest is designed to be a self-sustaining township which provides you with the opportunities to fraternise with the other residents without having to give up your and your family’s privacy. Form your gymming group, reading circle or table squash team from within the locality, thanks to a gym, library and squash court built inside the society complex.

Not only your entertainment needs, but East Crest also takes care of your every day with its in-house pharmacy, convenience store, library, clinic, ATM and so much more. Now you will get all the privileges minus the distress as you won’t be wasting time stuck in the horrific Bangalore traffic!

With East Crest, you can simply wave goodbye to the guilt of a working parent. Just drop your kids at the creche where they build lifelong bonds with other children, all the while having a fun time, while you work in peace.

You don’t have to wait for an excuse to get out of your home when the outdoors are as vibrant as they are at East Crest. The society offers a plethora of outdoor activity options like a tennis court, jogging track, swimming pool and cricket practice nets. The society provides a safe and secure environment for your kids to grow up in and gives ample opportunities to grow together as a family. The place has things to offer to everyone; from a kid’s pool to a Senior Citizens’ Plaza and everything in between. You can spend hours chatting in the gazebo or take a break in the outdoor cafe or maybe take a dip in the jacuzzi!

Although East Crest from the inside might look like it is far removed from the hubbub of the city, it is really in the middle of the thoroughfare. You will be surprised at how well connected it is. Everything from Vibgyor High School, Garden City College, Phoenix Market City and Narayana Hospital are 2 km, 5 km, 7 km and 10 km away respectively. With the airport lying only 35 km away, you won’t have to kill your sleep to catch your flight on time.

Don’t wait to make your dream home a reality and get in touch with us. East Crest awaits you and your family.

This is a partnered post.