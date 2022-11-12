Children’s Day 2022: Try these healthy yet tasty recipes and surprise your kid
Make this recipe of veggie dogs with carrots to make them healthy. They are an amazing alternative to an otherwise unhealthy snack.
It is very important to develop healthy eating habits in your kids from an early age as this will ensure a healthier and happier future for them. However, it is not easy to make kid friendly healthy recipes as this usually comes with a compromise on the taste. As a result of this, kids end up eating food that is unhealthy and harmful for the body. Healthy recipes for kids should include a combination of energy, calcium, proteins, and iron to support their normal growing phase. On the occasion of Children’s Day, let’s have a look at some of the dishes that are healthy as well as tasty:
Carrot hotdogs: Make this recipe of veggie dogs with carrots to make them healthy. They are an amazing alternative to an otherwise unhealthy snack. Serve it with whole-wheat hot dog buns and use your favourite toppings to make these healthy.
Tofu and vegetable burger: Most veggie burgers are made up from beans, but this is not true for easy and healthy tofu-based veggie burgers which can be made even more healthy by using onion and green onion. You may use garlic powder and soy sauce, and put a nutritional boost to it.
Halim Laddoo: Halim ladoo is a traditional Maharashtrian sweet dish, which is made with iron-rich garden cress seeds, rava, ghee, jaggery, powdered almonds and desiccated coconut. Once the halim is soaked, it is very easy to make Maharashtrian halim ladoo.
Fruit and Yogurt smoothie: The fruit smoothie requires just three ingredients to make yogurt, fruit juice and whatever frozen fruit is available with you. You can try different fruits daily for a healthy breakfast that you will never get bored with.
Baked Potatoes: Potatoes are considered to be a great comfort food, especially when stuffed with a satisfying mixture of broccoli florets and reduced-fat sour cream and Cheddar cheese. This is surely a delicious way to add broccoli.
