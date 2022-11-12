It is very important to develop healthy eating habits in your kids from an early age as this will ensure a healthier and happier future for them. However, it is not easy to make kid friendly healthy recipes as this usually comes with a compromise on the taste. As a result of this, kids end up eating food that is unhealthy and harmful for the body. Healthy recipes for kids should include a combination of energy, calcium, proteins, and iron to support their normal growing phase. On the occasion of Children’s Day, let’s have a look at some of the dishes that are healthy as well as tasty:

Carrot hotdogs: Make this recipe of veggie dogs with carrots to make them healthy. They are an amazing alternative to an otherwise unhealthy snack. Serve it with whole-wheat hot dog buns and use your favourite toppings to make these healthy.

Tofu and vegetable burger: Most veggie burgers are made up from beans, but this is not true for easy and healthy tofu-based veggie burgers which can be made even more healthy by using onion and green onion. You may use garlic powder and soy sauce, and put a nutritional boost to it.

Halim Laddoo: Halim ladoo is a traditional Maharashtrian sweet dish, which is made with iron-rich garden cress seeds, rava, ghee, jaggery, powdered almonds and desiccated coconut. Once the halim is soaked, it is very easy to make Maharashtrian halim ladoo.

Fruit and Yogurt smoothie: The fruit smoothie requires just three ingredients to make yogurt, fruit juice and whatever frozen fruit is available with you. You can try different fruits daily for a healthy breakfast that you will never get bored with.

Baked Potatoes: Potatoes are considered to be a great comfort food, especially when stuffed with a satisfying mixture of broccoli florets and reduced-fat sour cream and Cheddar cheese. This is surely a delicious way to add broccoli.