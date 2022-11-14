While motherhood makes us more gentle, kind, compassionate and anxious, it also brings out a dormant creative side as well, that occasionally manifests as you manage the day to day tasks of your child. November is an exciting month even though Halloween is over as Children’s Day is just around the corner. One can choose to rent costumes for the occasion. But if you are struggling with what to choose, here are some of the latest and greatest trends, but it includes the classics that are evergreen. Sit down and have a look at these ideas that you can try for the occasion of Children’s Day!

Barbie Doll: Dressing up like a quintessential Barbie doll is every little girl’s dream. Get your child this look with a beautiful jumpsuit that is paired with a belt at the waist, just like Barbie! Doing the hair can be difficult, however, with a little effort and a couple of Youtube tutorials, you will be able to do it.

Bhagat Singh: No Indian National fancy dress competition is complete without this name. Bhagat Singh was among the most influential revolutionaries of the Independence movement. His charismatic persona will definitely draw everyone’s attention towards your child.

Chhotta Bheem: Chhotta Bheem’s look is hassle-free and very easy to put together! For the character’s signature yellow dhoti, you may buy it from the market or use a yellow dupatta. You will have to find yellow bracelets to go with the attire or make a turban out of yellow cloth.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru: The look of the first PM of India is very easy to replicate. All that is required is a white kurta-pyjama set, a rose flower, a Nehru jacket, and a Nehru cap to make the look authentic.

Harry Potter: Is your child a fan of the wizarding world? Then you can even try to create Mr. Potter’s look. You can get a gryffindor’s t-shirt and a scarf to recreate the much appreciated look of the boy who lived.

