Chetan Bhagat signs six-book deal with Amazon Publishing; first title to reach stands in October

Amazon Publishing has announced a six-book global deal with best-selling author Chetan Bhagat, with three fiction and as many non-fiction titles. Westland Books will distribute print editions in India; previously, his books were published by Rupa Publications.

"My new fiction novel is scheduled for release during the festive season in October 2018. While I will reveal details later, I am very excited about it," said Bhagat about the first book he is working on in collaboration with Amazon. He mentioned that it will be "something different" from what he has written before, and that it is currently being edited. Titles and other details about these books are yet to be revealed.

Columns and essays written by the author on subjects that concern young people in rural and urban India will find a place in the non-fiction titles, reports Hindustan Times.

These books will be translated into multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil. They will be made available in paperback, e-book and audio book formats.

The company also intends to present his non-fiction writing in the form of novella-length short reads in a format similar to Kindle Singles, the HT report also states.

Bhagat, best known as the author of Three Mistakes of My Life and Five Point Someone, has written seven novels and two non-fiction books. Five of these have been adapted into Bollywood films.

With inputs from IANS