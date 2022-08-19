Millets are known to be “poor man’s food grain” because of its cheap price and affordability. It is resistant to droughts and pests that survive in a harsh climate and less fertile soil

Millets are known to be rich in nutrition. They have been in the kitchen of those more health-conscious. Millet grows very quickly and matures in almost half the time in comparison to rice and wheat, which makes it an ideal crop, making it popular in Asia and Europe.

It is to be known that they are not bland in taste anymore. Millets are now found in fluffy bread, hot kitchids, idlis, dosas, gooey porridges, and even delicious desserts. The small, round-shaped coarse grain is an indigenous crop to India that is known for its impressive nutrient profile. Millets are known to be “poor man’s food grain” because of its cheap price and affordability. It is resistant to droughts and pests that survive in a harsh climate and less fertile soil. All millet varieties are from the Poaceae family but they differ in appearance, colour, and species. Here are some of its benefits that you need to know:

Helps to maintain Blood Glucose Levels: Millets, in comparison to wheat and maize, are rich in nutrients, are gluten-free and have a low glycemic index. Since it contains high amounts of proteins, dietary fibre, has essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals, it helps to stabilise the blood sugar levels. Millets should be an integral part of a healthy diet, especially for a diabetic patient that manages blood sugar levels and also promotes insulin sensitivity.

Helps to reduce oxidative stress: Millet are considered to be a good source of antioxidants, which helps to resist oxidative stress, a factor that causes illness and aging. Consumption of antioxidants can help to decrease the risk of chronic diseases.

Fights Cancer: Millets like foxtail and proso varieties are believed to be effective in reducing the growth of cancerous cells in various tissues. The phytochemical in millets have antiproliferative effects. The lower the formation of cancer cells in the breast, colon, and liver without causing any damages to normal cells.

Uplifts your mood: Millet helps to improve a person’s mood because of the high concentration of amino acid and tryptophan. Research suggests that a diet rich in tryptophan helps to reduce the symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Helps to prevent asthma: The magnesium content in millets helps to reduce the frequency of migraines. It helps to bring down the severity of your asthma complaints. This is because unlike wheat, they do not contain the allergens that lead to asthma and wheezing.

