Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares tips to beat the heat without AC, check here

During these scorching days, it is natural that people will switch on their air-conditioners. But the ones who do not have an AC at home, need not worry because celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently shared a few tips for her followers on how to beat the summer heat without an AC.

An intense heatwave has enveloped the United Kingdom, the United States and mainland Europe this year. Millions of people have been struggling to keep cool amid the scorching summer because several parts of these countries are experiencing record-breaking heatwaves.

Taking to Instagram, Diwekar shared a post for those who stay aboard as well as in India. “For everyone living abroad and trying to beat the heat without AC etc,” the post read. She ended her post with a hashtag - Climate Change.

Check her informative post here:

In the post, the celebrity nutritionist shared a few Indian or you can say desi ways to beat the heat:

Always carry an umbrella while going out: It will support you to protect your scalp, face, back, arms, chest, and neck from the sun.

Wear white or flowy clothes: During summer, it is advisable to wear white clothes because they reflect most of the sun’s heat and absorbs very little of it, keeping our body cool.

Drink nimbu sharbat (lime juice): This refreshing drink is an ideal beverage for summer. Experts also suggest that this juice is an excellent way to refill our body salts, stock our body with essential vitamins and minerals as well as prevent dehydration during humid days. This wonder juice can also help in digestion.

Have chaach with jeera powder after lunch and dinner: Buttermilk, also called Chaach in Hindi, has various health benefits, making it the most loved drink one and all. It can be enjoyed in the morning, noon, evening, or even at night. This special drink can aid digestion, promote sleep and also improve the quality of sleep.

Keep windows (khidki) open at night: Those who do not have AC at home should keep their windows open for some fresh breeze to play around the house. This will help you to breathe well and have a good night's sleep.

In her last point, nutritionist Diwekar suggested that people always keep a check on others during a difficult time. She also asked her followers to share these tips and tricks with others.