Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar explains benefits of khus; watch video here

Diwekar asks her followers to steep vetiver in an earthen pot filled with water or in a jug or glass and then drink it. The vetiver infused water helps keep body odour away and lower body temperature

Keeping yourself hydrated during the Summer is crucial and for that many of us often consume artificially flavoured drinks, which are not good for the health. Nutritionists and doctors often recommend using natural coolers that help to cool the body in a healthy way and also treat conditions like – constipation, hair fall, skin breakouts (acne), itchy scalp, and even PCOD.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar decided to raise awareness about the benefits of traditional herbs through her recent post on Instagram where she describes the benefits of Khus or vetiver.

Describing the overall benefits, Diwekar says that it helps in dealing with the problem of body odour, constipation, hair fall, itchy scalp, and much more.

Have a look at her post here:

Diwekar asked her social media followers to steep vetiver in a matka (earthen pots) filled with water or in a jug or glass in case a matka is not available. One has to drink the water and it can be used for three consecutive days. This is beneficial in reducing body odour. It is not only a healthy alternative to the refrigerated things that we usually drink but is also good for maintaining the ecological balance as ‘Khus’ is sustainable.

Reacting to the video a user wrote, “We are frequently using wala at our home since ages in matka water... But frankly was not aware about so many benefits of it😍... As always you explained it so well🙌.. you are just fab♥️.”

Another thanked the nutritionist for reminding about the treasures that we have around. The user wondered if this was available in the US.

“Wow superb ma'am, thanks...for introducing this tradition , roots through this wala root , wala root scarb is really amazing👏❤️," wrote a third user.

Were you aware of these benefits of khus?

