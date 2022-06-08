Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija shares what to eat before and after your swimming session

Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija has released a short video detailing what kind of pre and post-swim diet is best for you

It's summer and swimming is on our minds. The activity not only helps us beat the blazing heat, but also burns out calories and provides a total workout. While many of us make the best out of the season with long swims, we do work up an appetite that seems difficult to sate.

You may feel hunger pangs as soon as you emerge out of the pool. But eating junk food or greasy food products is not advisable. Choosing the right food to eat before and after swimming impacts your performance. It also affects how soon the body can get back to normal after a swim session.

If you are confused about what to eat before and after a swim, celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija is here for you. She has released a short video detailing what kind of pre and post-swim diet is best for you.

In her video, Makhija emphasised on making the most of swimming in the summer months as the exercise acts as a cardiovascular metabolic burner as well. The nutritionist added that the foods mentioned in the video are super easy to get on most holidays everywhere. “P.s don't forget to drink WATER that's the most important food pre and post," Makhija mentioned in the post caption.

Have a look at her video here:

Makhija advised her followers to consuming a small meal before they head out to swim. She suggested eating small portions of fruits, yoghurt with seeds or nuts before venturing out. Some caffeine can also help in kickstarting your metabolism before swimming, added the nutritionist.

Post swimming, Makhija stated that one should go for a heavier meal that may be your breakfast, lunch, or dinner. She even pointed out that drinking water before and after the swim is important for good health and also helps the body to be well-hydrated during the swimming workout session.

What do you prefer to eat before and after swimming? Comment below.

