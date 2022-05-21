Celebrates this year's World Whisky Day with these special recipes

These unique sensorial serves have been curated as a part of Glenfiddich’s recent ‘Glenfiddich Experiments with Tea’ campaign for whisky enthusiasts

This World Whisky Day, celebrated on the third Saturday of May each year, immerse yourself in the unique experience of innovation and experimentation with these one-of-a-kind cocktail recipes on behalf of Angad Singh Gandhi, brand ambassador, Glenfiddich India.

These unique sensorial serves have been curated as a part of Glenfiddich’s recent ‘Glenfiddich Experiments with Tea’ campaign for whisky enthusiasts and novices to cherish.

India is a tea-drinking nation and the second-largest producer of tea. Complementing the tasting notes of Glenfiddich ‘Our Original Twelve’, the sensorial serves will create distinguished experiences for the single malt lovers driving an emotional connection with India’s most loved beverage ‘tea’ and the water of life.

Threefold Fashion

Ingredients

• 60ml Glenfiddich 12yo

• Firdaus- Anandini Himalayan Tea

• Sugar

• Aromatic bitters

• Cinnamon Stick

• Applewood smoke (use a smoke gun or smoke top)

Preparation

Infuse Firdaus Anandini Himalayan tea to 60ml Glenfiddich. Fill mixing jar with lots of ice and pour the infused whisky in. Add 10ml of tea-sugar cordial (boil 1:1 ratio of Anandini Himalayan tea and sugar with water) and a few dashes of aromatic bitters. Add applewood/hazelwood smoke while continuously stirring the drink for 25-30 seconds. Finally, strain it over a big cube of ice in an old-fashioned glass and garnish with a small cinnamon stick.

Paradisiacal Highball

Ingredients

• 60ml Glenfiddich 12yo

• Firdaus- Anandini Himalayan Tea

• Lime Juice

• Club Soda

• Dehydrated fruit – Apple/Pear

Preparation

Add infused Firdaus Anandini Himalayan tea to 60ml Glenfiddich in a highball glass over a big cube of ice. Add a few drops of lime juice. Serve with club soda and garnish with your preferred dehydrated fruit.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.