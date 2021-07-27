Candidate lists ‘googling’ under skills on his CV, gets called for interview

The tweet by a woman named Cat McGee has prompted reactions on social media with some surprised to know that googling could be a skill while others stating that many people still don’t know how to google

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, lakhs of people got unemployed due to the ongoing economic crisis and are currently searching for jobs. In order to land a good job and to attract employers, people are doing their best to highlight their special skills. Recently, social media users went crazy after a candidate’s resume went viral.

The resume made headlines because of a certain ‘skill’ that was listed by the candidate. A woman named Cat McGee shared a post on her social media handle talking about how a man added 'googling' as a skill in his Curriculum Vitae.

“Got a CV today and the guy literally listed one of his skills as ‘googling’,” shared Twitter user Cat McGee. “We’re interviewing him,” her tweet reads.

Take a look at the viral tweet here:

Got a CV today and the guy literally listed one of his skills as ‘googling’ We’re interviewing him — Cat McGee (@CatMcGeeCode) July 23, 2021

Within a few hours, the tweet prompted a ton of reactions on social media where people were surprised to know googling could be a skill while others expressed saying that many still don’t know how to google.

Some even equalled 'googling' to researching skills where they spoke about the brighter side of it stating that there are various things many brilliant workers cannot do.

Along with sharing their own experiences, few even suggested an interview format for the woman to follow so that she would know how to handle such situations in the future.

If he responds then yes! But not just because of googling, his CV was great on top of that haha — Cat McGee (@CatMcGeeCode) July 23, 2021

Among the many reactions, McGee also clarified by replying to one of the comments that the tweet was not just for social media purposes but the resume was actually a good one.