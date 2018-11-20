Can you really breathe freely at home?

When the news fill up with stories of pollution, you know it’s time to skip the outdoor life and spend as much time indoors as possible.

But what if the air indoors isn’t much better than what’s outside? It’s pretty easy to assume that the air at home is pretty good, simply because it doesn’t look smokey or smell bad... But that couldn’t be further from the truth - Indoor air pollution claims 1.3 million lives each year in Indian cities. And no, we’re not only talking of Delhi here.

Our homes can be full of allergens, fumes from products we use, and of course, the PM and toxins that are in the air of the city we live in. When the air outside gets bad, specific steps must be taken to clean up the air inside our homes. And it’s not difficult! Here’s a quick video that gives you tips you can implement today.

Of course, the larger problem of air pollution must be addressed, and there's a lot that we can do to set the ball rolling towards cleaner air.

