British composer and conductor Oliver Knussen, known for composing 'Where the Wild Things Are', dies aged 66

British classical composer and conductor, Oliver Knussen died on Monday in England at the age of 66. The death was announced by Knussen's publisher, Faber Music on their website. The cause of death has not been made public, reports NPR.

Knussen was known for his adaptation of Maurice Sendak's 'Where the Wild Things Are' and 'Higglety Pigglety Pop!' He was born in 1952 and studied with John Lambert in London and Gunther Schuller at Tanglewood. He wrote his First Symphony when he was only 15 years old. According to Faber Music, his Third Symphony is widely regarded as a 20th-century classic. His other ensemble works include Ophelia Dances (a Koussevitzky centennial commission, 1975) and Coursing (1979), which made him a forefront of contemporary British music.

Knussen was a celebrated conductor, curator and an artistic director. He also supported younger composers such as Mark-Anthony Turnage, Ryan Wigglesworth and Julian Anderson. Composer Mark-Anthony Turnage told The Guardian, "Olly was the greatest musician I’ve ever known. He was a major British composer and conductor — by far the best of his generation, with ears even better than Boulez’s. He was also my closest friend, with such a kind heart, and was like my Dad. The loss to me but also to us all is incalculable."

On the news of his death, many tributes poured in on Twitter.

We’re very sad to hear that Oliver Knussen has died. Tonight’s Debut Sounds concert of new works by our LPO Young Composers at @southbankcentre will be dedicated to his memory. — London Philharmonic (@LPOrchestra) July 9, 2018