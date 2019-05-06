Bridge the gap and cross over to equality today

If you had the power to make a difference and help bridge the gender gap, would you?

Gender equality is not about any one gender being better than the other. It’s about making equal room for both in everything from lawmaking to designing future technology.

Women are as capable, hardworking and passionate enough to take on any responsibilities a man could. Then why does gender parity look like a distant dream to most of us?

Photo by: Jonathan Chng for Unsplash.com

Why do women have to fight and push and prove themselves worthy a hundred times over before their skills and talents are accepted or validated? It’s no secret that the same opportunities and respect are often offered to men without as much scrutiny or doubt. We are living in the year 2019 and after excelling in everything from aeronautics to neuroscience from arts to politics, why do women still have to fight for their basic human right to be counted? Only six countries in the world today can boast of being on top of their gender fair game - India is far from that lofty goal.

Let's take the example of a Mumbaikar, Dr Komal Rao, adopted daughter of Dr Seema Rao, India’s first woman commando trainer and Major Dr Deepak Rao, a leader of Close Quarter Battle. With two star parents, the bar was always high for Komal who started training for Jeet Kune Do (JKD), a form of martial arts since she was 15 years old. She faced the same pigeonholing and typecasting but she kept at it, training and preparing. To her credit, she went on to prove all of her detractors completely wrong. Today she is not only one of the only five female instructors in the world certified by Richard Bustillo, student of Bruce Lee but has also completed her advanced training and is the only Indian woman to have gone up and won against a man in an MMA cage fight.

Ranked 22nd in the German Pro-MMA Women fighter list, Komal is proud to be breaking stereotypes while committing 100% to a job that she loves and excels at. Has it been easy? The answer is a resounding no. But has it stopped her from persevering and moving ever forward? The answer to that is evident and an unequivocal no too. Like every Indian girl and woman with the drive and will to achieve, nothing’s going to stop them from trying but they could always do with the support of others who are willing to stand up for them until equal rights is the rule, not an option.

Socially conscious, progressive and sensitive to the fallout from gender and cultural inequality, Volvo Cars India doesn’t want to be a silent witness to this situation. Their new #EqualityDrive campaign is taking a stand for same rights among men and women and working to bridge the gap by creating relevant collaborations and partnerships with others working towards the same goal. Question is will you stand back or stand up and be a part of it?

This is a partnered post.

