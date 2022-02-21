Breakup Day 2022: Quotes, messages and wishes to share on this day

Breakup Day is considered the final day of the anti-Valentine’s week. The week begins with Slap Day being observed on 15 February and concludes with Breakup Day on 21 February

We all expect an unconditional love from our partners and look forward to spend the rest of our lives with them. However, there are times when a relationship gets on your nerves and contributes towards harming your mental peace. In case you are in a similar situation, Breakup Day is perhaps the right opportunity to call things off.

Breakup Day is considered the final day of the anti-Valentine’s week. The week begins with Slap Day being observed on 15 February and concludes with Breakup Day on 21 February.

Breakup Day 2022: Wishes and Messages

It was destiny that we two met but it is our decision to part our ways because that will be the best thing for both of us... Best wishes on Break Up Day!

Relationships have a phase and ours has phased out... I wish you Happy Beak Up Day and wish you a happy and blessed life.

When I fell in love with you, it was forever!!! Breaking up with you has not come easy to me but I still wish you Happy Break Up Day 2022.

Falling in love was a mutual decision and so was falling out of it... Wishing a Happy Break Up Day to you with best wishes for future.

Breakup Day 2022: Quotes

"You can love them, forgive them, want good things for them... but still move on without them." — Mandy Hale

"Hearts will never be practical until they are made unbreakable." — The Wizard of Oz

"I didn't lose you. You lost me. You'll search for me inside of everyone you're with and I won't be found." — RH Sin

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.