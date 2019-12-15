Books of the week: From Viswanathan Anand's autobiography to The Great Nicobar Island, our picks

We love stories, and even in the age of Netflix-and-chill, there's nothing like a good book that promises a couple of hours of absorption — whether curled up in bed, in your favourite coffeehouse, or that long (and tiresome) commute to work. Every Sunday, we'll have a succinct pick of books, across diverse genres, that have been newly made available for your reading pleasure. Get them wherever you get your books — the friendly neighbourhood bookseller, e-retail website, chain store — and in whatever form you prefer. Happy reading!

– FICTION

Shakti

By Rajorshi Chakraborti

Penguin Random House India | Rs 350 | 336 pages

Author Rajorshi’s latest novel Shakti follows three women in Calcutta. Amid a political climate of rising Right-wing nationalism, they find themselves gifted with magical powers that match their wildest imagination. These gifts, however, come at a Faustian price. Shakti unfolds the story of a country undergoing profound transformation, as the women uncover secrets and longings.

– COLLECTIONS

The Book of Indian Kings: Stories and Essays

By multiple authors

Aleph Book Company | Rs 399 | 128 pages

This book comprises stories and essays about some of the greatest kings in Indian history. Within the collection are an essay on Ashoka and the Mauryan Empire by Romila Thapar, Salman Rushdie on Emperor Akbar, William Dalrymple on Bahadur Shah Zafar, Khushwant Singh on Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Rajmohan Gandhi on Tipu Sultan, and Manu Pillai on Krishnadeva Raya, among others.

– MEMOIRS AND BIOGRAPHIES

Naked

By Papa CJ

Westland | Rs 499 | 256 pages

In his autobiography, stand-up comedian Papa CJ bares his life, from growing up in Calcutta to studying at the University of Oxford and then performing on stages across the world. From pranks and partying to a roller-coaster career and love life, he also recounts the several risks he took and the challenges he faced in getting where he is today.

Mind Master: Winning Lessons From a Champion's Life

By Viswanathan Anand, Susan Ninan

Hachette India | Rs 599 | 272 pages

Together with journalist Susan Ninan, five-time World Chess Championships winner Viswanathan Anand, who started at the chessboard at age six, reflects on his life, recounting the games played, opponents tackled, and challenges overcome. He also discusses the importance of strategy, how emotions can help reach a goal, outlines precautions to be taken before leaving the comfort zone, and meditates on the nature of unlearning.

The Barabanki Narcos: Busting India’s Most Notorious Drug Cartel

By Aloke Lal

Hachette India | Rs 350 | 200 pages

Former IPS officer Aloke Lal revisits 1984, when he was posted at Barabanki as chief of police. In the district famed for its opium production and smuggling, Lal finds himself in a web of drug mafia, with black money that has silenced local politicians and influenced people in power. He’s determined to destroy this opium chain, earning allies and enemies along the way, with the consequences of all this waiting in the wings. Lal tells all about the opium bust, from the operation's build-up to its aftermath.

– NON-FICTION

All the Wrong Turns: Perspectives on the Indian Economy

By TCA Srinivasa Raghavan, TCA Ranganathan

Tranquebar | Rs 799 | 408 pages

In All the Wrong Turns, journalist Raghavan and banker Ranganathan analyse the Indian economy over the past seven decades, and examine major strands of the economic, political, constitutional, and administrative systems, to understand constraints to the country’s development. They attempt to answer questions like ‘why does India lurch from one economic crisis to the next? How does India’s economic management differ from China’s? What mind-set has shaped policy since independence?’ and more.

The Great Nicobar Island: India's Southern Fortune

By Rehan Raza

Bloomsbury India | Rs 899 | 252 pages

Posted as a Sub-Divisional Magistrate in Delhi, Dr Raza spent several years as Assistant Commissioner of Campbell Bay. In this book, he discusses how Great Nicobar, and the Islands more generally, can be transformed into an asset and serve as a keystone for Indian strategy and development. Raza also talks about the flora and fauna on the island and the various tribes that inhabit the spaces.

