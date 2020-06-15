Books of the week: From Tilottama Misra's High Wind to Vivek H Murthy’s Together, our picks

We love stories, and even in the age of Netflix-and-chill, there's nothing like a good book that promises a couple of hours of absorption — whether curled up in bed, in your favourite coffeehouse, or that long (and tiresome) commute to work. Every week, we'll have a succinct pick of books, across diverse genres, that have been newly made available for your reading pleasure. Get them wherever you get your books — the friendly neighbourhood bookseller, e-retail website, chain store — and in whatever form you prefer. Happy reading!

For more of our weekly book recommendations, click here.

***

– FICTION

If It Bleeds

By Stephen King

Hachette India | Rs 799 | 384 pages

Bestselling author Stephen King’s book is a collection of four long stories, the first of which is the title story and a stand-alone sequel to his The Outsider. It follows Holly Gibney of the Finders Keepers detective agency who sees the news about a bomb at the Albert Macready Middle School. But when she tunes in again for the late-night report, she realises that there’s something amiss about the correspondent first on the scene, and her first solo case begins.

Read more about the book here.

High Wind

By Tilottama Misra; translated by Udayon Misra

Zubaan | Rs 545 | 208 pages

Translated by academic Udayon Misra, writer and critic Tilottoma Misra’s work is set in early 20th century Shillong. It follows the life of Sanskrit scholar Banamali Panchatirtha and his wife Haimavati, as they journey from the Bramhaputra plains to the hills. Through the novel, Tilottoma explores the complex relations between Shillong’s different communities, including the Khasis, the Assamese, and the Bengalis.

Read more about the book here. Read an interview with the author here.

The Princess and the Political Agent

By Binodini Devi; translated by L Somi Roy

Penguin Random House India | Rs 399 | 344 pages

Author Binodini’s Sahitya Akademi winning book, now translated by her son L Somi Roy, is set against the backdrop of the British annexation of the Tibeto-Burmese empire. It tells the love story of the Manipuri princess Sanatombi and British colonel Maxwell, following the 1891 Anglo-Manipuri War.

Read more about the book here. Read an excerpt from the book here.

– NON-FICTION

The Citizen's Guide to Climate Success: Overcoming Myths that Hinder Progress

By Mark Jaccard

Cambridge University Press India | Rs 1,889 | 296 pages

Sustainable energy professor at Simon Fraser University, Mark Jaccard draws light to the most essential actions and policies to solve climate change, which can otherwise sometimes feel complex and overwhelming. He shows how to differentiate climate science from insincere politicians and discusses a few key lifestyle changes to reduce emissions and contribute to the transition to affordable energy.

Read more about the book here. Read the PDF version of the book, available as Open Access on Cambridge, here.

Together

By Vivek H Murthy

Hachette India | Rs 699 | 352 pages

Appointed by Barack Obama, 19th US Surgeon General Vivek H Murthy discusses the roots of isolation and shows how loneliness is the cause of some of the greatest personal and social challenges, from anxiety and depression to addiction and violence. He also discusses how this can be cured, based on conversations with doctors, scientists, parents and community members.

Read more about the book here.

Bad Money: Inside the NPA Mess and How It Threatens the Indian Banking System

By Vivek Kaul

HarperCollins India | Rs 599 | 364 pages

Author and journalist Vivek Kaul discusses India’s NPA (non-performing assets) problem. Through tracing the history of Indian banking and looking at the economy, he analyses Indian banks’ bad loans, or those which haven’t been repaid for 90 days or more, as the total crossed Rs 10 lack crore in 2018. He answers questions like ‘Are Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi just the tip of the iceberg?’ and ‘How are the private sector banks gradually taking over Indian banking?’ among others.

Read more about the book here.

– YOUNG READERS

Scribble Witch: Notes in Class

By Inky Willis

Hachette India | Rs 399 | 240 pages

The first in children’s author and illustrator Inky Willis’ new series is about Molly, who’s having a terrible Wednesday. That’s until Notes, a tiny paper witch who has been lurking in her pen pot, springs to life. With just one pencil, Notes can achieve amazing things, while also often getting Molly into trouble with her teacher.

Read more about the book here.