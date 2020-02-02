Books of the week: From The Lion of Kashmir to the story of Indian Constitution's First Amendment, our picks

We love stories, and even in the age of Netflix-and-chill, there's nothing like a good book that promises a couple of hours of absorption — whether curled up in bed, in your favourite coffeehouse, or that long (and tiresome) commute to work. Every Sunday, we'll have a succinct pick of books, across diverse genres, that have been newly made available for your reading pleasure. Get them wherever you get your books — the friendly neighbourhood bookseller, e-retail website, chain store — and in whatever form you prefer. Happy reading!

For more of our weekly book recommendations, click here.

***

– FICTION

The Lion of Kashmir

By Siddhartha Gigoo

Rupa Publications | Rs 295 | 268 pages

Commonwealth Short Story Prize winner Siddhartha Gigoo’s novel follows Zooni, a human rights activist, who has returned home upon learning that her father, Commandant Abdul Aziz, has disappeared. He is reputed as a legendary police officer in the region, though not always for good reasons. Unimaginable events unfold the following night at a safe house, where she’s forced to stay, and must confront disturbing truths about her life, and those of her father and half-brother.

Read more about the book here.

– SHORT STORIES

How to Tell the Story of an Insurgency: Fifteen tales from Assam

By Aruni Kashyap

HarperCollins India | Rs 399 | 248 pages

Writer Aruni Kashyap’s collection of short stories attempts to humanise the insurgency in Assam. The stories range from that of a former militant with a brutal past unable to adjust to domesticity and of a mother whose two sons – a police officer and an underground rebel – fight on opposite sides of the insurgency, to that of a deaf and mute child who sells locally brewed alcohol in dangerous territory through interacting with the local militant outfit.

Read more about the book here.

– MEMOIRS AND BIOGRAPHIES

Telecom Man: Leading from the Front in India’s Digital Revolution

By Brijendra K Syngal, with Sandipan Deb

Westland Publishing | Rs 699 | 300 pages

Along with journalist Sandipan Deb, BK Syngal, dubbed the father of the internet in India, presents an account of his work and bringing about the Indian telecom revolution. By connecting India to the world through digital media, he was instrumental in India’s emergence as a global player in the software sector. He also went on to head several companies’ cellular telecom systems and was instrumental in exposing the 2G spectrum allocation scam.

Irrfan Khan: The Man, The Dreamer, The Star

By Aseem Chhabra

Rupa Publications | Rs 500 | 224 pages

Author and journalist Aseem Chhabra documents the story of actor Irrfan Khan. Aided by personal interviews and research, he tells of the actor’s personal and artistic life, in an account peppered with personal anecdotes. From growing up in a small house in Rajasthan to having his face on billboards in Hollywood, it traces Khan’s acting career, touching upon some of his performances, and discussing the power of cinema.

Read more about the book here.

– NON-FICTION

Sixteen Stormy Days: The Story of the First Amendment of the Constitution of India

By Tripurdaman Singh

Penguin Random House India | Rs 599 | 288 pages

British Academy postdoc fellow Tripurdaman Singh’s book narrates the story of the First Amendment of the Indian Constitution. Passed in June 1951 in the face of vigorous opposition, it discusses what led Prime Minister Nehru to radically amend the Constitution after only sixteen days of debate. Through looking at parliamentary debates, press, judicial pronouncements, official correspondence, and existing research, the book highlights the gulf between the Indian Constitution’s liberal promise and the first government’s authoritarian impulses.

Read more about the book here.

Behold, I Make All Things New: How Judaism, Christianity and Islam affirm the dignity of queer identities and sexualities

By Devdutt Pattanaik and Loraine Tulleken

HarperCollins India | Rs 499 | 280 pages

Author Devdutt Pattanaik and journalist Loraine Tulleken expand the conversation around religion and human sexuality through examining the sacred texts of Abrahamic faiths – Judaism, Christianity, and Islam – as allies of queer emancipation, significantly informing the LGBTQ+ movements the world over. It follows in the same vein as the 2017 I Am Divine, So Are You, which presented perspectives from Karmic faiths like Buddhism, Jainism, Sikhism, and Hinduism about sexuality.

Read more about the book here.

From Oberoi to Oyo: Behind the scenes with the movers and shakers of India’s hotel industry

By Chitra Narayanan

Penguin Random House India | Rs 399 | 288 pages

Journalist Chitra Narayanan takes readers through the tumultuous history and evolution of the Indian hotel industry. It discusses the major shifts which result from guest preferences and technological disruptions. Packed with profiles and strategy analysis, it also tries to provide a glimpse of the things lying in the industry’s future.

Read more about the book here.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.