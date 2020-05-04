Books of the week: From Taslima Nasreen's Shameless to Raminder Kaur’s Kudankulam, our picks

We love stories, and even in the age of Netflix-and-chill, there's nothing like a good book that promises a couple of hours of absorption — whether curled up in bed, in your favourite coffeehouse, or that long (and tiresome) commute to work. Every Sunday, we'll have a succinct pick of books, across diverse genres, that have been newly made available for your reading pleasure. Get them wherever you get your books — the friendly neighbourhood bookseller, e-retail website, chain store — and in whatever form you prefer. Happy reading!
– FICTION
Shameless
By Taslima Nasreen; translated by Arunava Sinha
HarperCollins India | Rs 399 | 296 pages
Translated by Ashoka University professor Arunava Sinha, author Taslima Nasreen’s Shameless is the sequel to her bestselling novel Lajja (Shame), and looks at the lives of ordinary people in troubled times. The protagonist Suranjan and his family, having been persecuted in Bangladesh, have now moved to Calcutta. Here, however, they lead incomplete, exploited lives, with the haunting memories of communal history.
Three Impossible Wishes
By Anmol Malik
HarperCollins India | Rs 299 | 372 pages
Writer Anmol Malik’s book follows 19-year-old Arya Mahtani, who has been accepted to the University of Westley. She begins college life plagued by self-doubt, navigating relationships with Sahil, Vladimir Petrov, and her father. A lighthearted read, Three Impossible Wishes is a story about finding love and learning to love yourself.
– NON-FICTION
Kudankulam: The Story of an Indo-Russian Nuclear Power Plant
By Raminder Kaur
OUP India | Rs 1,395 | 392 pages
Professor of anthropology and cultural studies at the University of Sussex, Raminder Kaur’s book focuses on the multiple forms of resistance Tamil Nadu’s Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant has faced since the 1980s. An ethnographic study of the anti-nuclear campaign, the book also attempts to create a knowledge base in response to insufficient or unavailable data about India’s public health and the environment.
The Minority Conundrum: Living in Majoritarian Times
Edited by Tanweer Fazal
Penguin Random House India | Rs 499 | 256 pages
Edited by Tanweer Fazal, author and sociology professor at the University of Hyderabad, the essays in the book discuss what it means to be a minority through identifying vulnerabilities that prevent one from substantive citizenship. Second in Penguin’s Rethinking India series, topics in the book range from education and employment opportunities to violence by the state and vigilante groups, and from language to receding political voices of minorities.
India’s World: How Prime Ministers Shaped Foreign Policy
By Rajiv Dogra
Rupa Publications | Rs 595 | 248 pages
Foreign service officer Rajiv Dogra’s book talks about some of the greatest challenges and triumphs of the country, and discusses how certain prime ministers have contributed to India’s rise. It looks at India’s place in the world, with messages about the role of an ideal prime minister.
– CURRENT EVENTS
Coronavirus: A Book for Children
By Elizabeth Jenner, Kate Wilson, and Nia Roberts; illustrations by Axel Scheffler
HarperCollins and Nosy Crow | Available for free | 15 pages
Appropriate for children aged five to nine, three teachers have put together this book to answer key questions readers might have, from ‘what is the coronavirus?’ to ‘what can I do to help?’ and more. With illustrations by Axel Scheffler, the book also has expert input from London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine’s Professor Graham Medley, and from a child psychologist.
