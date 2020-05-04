Books of the week: From Taslima Nasreen's Shameless to Raminder Kaur’s Kudankulam, our picks

We love stories, and even in the age of Netflix-and-chill, there's nothing like a good book that promises a couple of hours of absorption — whether curled up in bed, in your favourite coffeehouse, or that long (and tiresome) commute to work. Every Sunday, we'll have a succinct pick of books, across diverse genres, that have been newly made available for your reading pleasure. Get them wherever you get your books — the friendly neighbourhood bookseller, e-retail website, chain store — and in whatever form you prefer. Happy reading!

***

– FICTION

Shameless

By Taslima Nasreen; translated by Arunava Sinha

HarperCollins India | Rs 399 | 296 pages

Translated by Ashoka University professor Arunava Sinha, author Taslima Nasreen’s Shameless is the sequel to her bestselling novel Lajja (Shame), and looks at the lives of ordinary people in troubled times. The protagonist Suranjan and his family, having been persecuted in Bangladesh, have now moved to Calcutta. Here, however, they lead incomplete, exploited lives, with the haunting memories of communal history.

Three Impossible Wishes

By Anmol Malik

HarperCollins India | Rs 299 | 372 pages

Writer Anmol Malik’s book follows 19-year-old Arya Mahtani, who has been accepted to the University of Westley. She begins college life plagued by self-doubt, navigating relationships with Sahil, Vladimir Petrov, and her father. A lighthearted read, Three Impossible Wishes is a story about finding love and learning to love yourself.

– NON-FICTION

Kudankulam: The Story of an Indo-Russian Nuclear Power Plant

By Raminder Kaur

OUP India | Rs 1,395 | 392 pages

Professor of anthropology and cultural studies at the University of Sussex, Raminder Kaur’s book focuses on the multiple forms of resistance Tamil Nadu’s Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant has faced since the 1980s. An ethnographic study of the anti-nuclear campaign, the book also attempts to create a knowledge base in response to insufficient or unavailable data about India’s public health and the environment.

The Minority Conundrum: Living in Majoritarian Times

Edited by Tanweer Fazal

Penguin Random House India | Rs 499 | 256 pages

Edited by Tanweer Fazal, author and sociology professor at the University of Hyderabad, the essays in the book discuss what it means to be a minority through identifying vulnerabilities that prevent one from substantive citizenship. Second in Penguin’s Rethinking India series, topics in the book range from education and employment opportunities to violence by the state and vigilante groups, and from language to receding political voices of minorities.

India’s World: How Prime Ministers Shaped Foreign Policy

By Rajiv Dogra

Rupa Publications | Rs 595 | 248 pages

Foreign service officer Rajiv Dogra’s book talks about some of the greatest challenges and triumphs of the country, and discusses how certain prime ministers have contributed to India’s rise. It looks at India’s place in the world, with messages about the role of an ideal prime minister.

– CURRENT EVENTS

Coronavirus: A Book for Children

By Elizabeth Jenner, Kate Wilson, and Nia Roberts; illustrations by Axel Scheffler

HarperCollins and Nosy Crow | Available for free | 15 pages

Appropriate for children aged five to nine, three teachers have put together this book to answer key questions readers might have, from ‘what is the coronavirus?’ to ‘what can I do to help?’ and more. With illustrations by Axel Scheffler, the book also has expert input from London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine’s Professor Graham Medley, and from a child psychologist.

