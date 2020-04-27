Books of the week: From Sakoon Singh's In the Land of Lovers to PV Sindhu’s biography, our picks

We love stories, and even in the age of Netflix-and-chill, there's nothing like a good book that promises a couple of hours of absorption — whether curled up in bed, in your favourite coffeehouse, or that long (and tiresome) commute to work. Every Sunday, we'll have a succinct pick of books, across diverse genres, that have been newly made available for your reading pleasure. Get them wherever you get your books — the friendly neighbourhood bookseller, e-retail website, chain store — and in whatever form you prefer. Happy reading!

– FICTION

In the Land of the Lovers: A Punjab Qissa

By Sakoon Singh

Rupa Publications | Rs 295 | 232 pages

Teacher and writer Sakoon Singh’s book follows Nanaki, brought up by her grandparents in Chandigarh, her life playing out against the backdrop of Partition and her Beeji’s tempestuous personal history. She grows up to become an artist and teacher at an art college. As she takes up the cause of an embroidery artist against corruption, learns heart-breaking stories of women around her, and finds love, it is her Sufi bearings that hold her together.

Chosen Spirits

By Samit Basu

Simon & Schuster India | Rs 499 | 280 pages

Writer Samit Basu’s book is set towards the end of the 2020s, following Delhi-based Reality Controller Joey. Her job includes managing livestreams of a problematic celebrity. When she impulsively rescues her childhood friend Rudra from the horrific life ahead of him, a chain of events is set into motion, from a company takeover and sex scandal to a series of betrayals. Now, the two must tackle people and forces beyond their understanding.

– MEMOIRS and BIOGRAPHIES

Shuttling to the Top: The Story of PV Sindhu

By V Krishnaswamy

HarperCollins India | Rs 399 | 220 pages

Sports journalist and author V Krishnaswamy writes the biography of PV Sindhu, the first Indian to win an Olympic silver medal for badminton. He details her childhood, how Pullela Gopichand was her hero, and how eight-year-old Sindhu would travel over 40 kilometres every day to train at his academy, among other things.

The Test of My Life: From Cricket to Cancer and Back

By Yuvraj Singh

Penguin Random House India | Rs 399 | 232 pages

Indian cricketer and cancer survivor Yuvraj Singh tells his story in this memoir — from the story behind the 2011 World Cup to the fear and lows of going through chemotherapy. He talks about his will to fight in the face of challenges and of returning to international cricket less than a year after his diagnosis.

– NON-FICTION

India Then and Now: An Insider’s Account

By Bimal Jalan

Rupa Publications | Rs 495 | 232 pages

In this book, former RBI governor Dr Bimal Jalan provides a comprehensive overview of India’s economic journey thus far. He talks about the broad issues of development policy, the role of technology, globalisation, and other related themes, providing his perspective in the ongoing debate on India’s approach to economic reform toward 2025 and ahead. Based on research and data analysis, the book offers a vision for the economic way forward.

– YOUNG READERS

Hamish Takes the Train

By Daisy Hirst

Pan Macmillan India | Rs 350 | 32 pages

Author and illustrator Daisy Hirst tells a story of friendship and adventure, featuring Hamish the bear, and Noreen the goose. The two enjoy watching trains go by. But Hamish has always wondered what lay on the other end of the train tracks, and so he embarks on an adventure, exploring new places and making new friends. But soon, he realises how much he misses Noreen.

