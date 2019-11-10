Books of the week: From Pankaj Kapur's Dopehri to Nabaneeta Dev Sen's I, Anupam , our picks

We love stories, and even in the age of Netflix-and-chill, there's nothing like a good book that promises a couple of hours of absorption — whether curled up in bed, in your favourite coffeehouse, or that long (and tiresome) commute to work. Every Sunday, we'll have a succinct pick of books, across diverse genres, that have been newly made available for your reading pleasure. Get them wherever you get your books — the friendly neighbourhood bookseller, e-retail website, chain store — and in whatever form you prefer. Happy reading!

– FICTION

Accidental Magic

By Keshava Guha

HarperCollins India | Rs 599 | 252 pages

Writer Keshava Guha’s debut novel is set in Boston and Bengaluru: the story of four people, Kannan, Curtis, Rebecca, and Malathi, whose lives are brought together because of Harry Potter. All four, socially uncomfortable and considered outsiders, find community and meaning in the Harry Potter fandom. The novel touches upon the flawed nature of relationships, loneliness, and the importance of hope and connection.

Dopehri

By Pankaj Kapur and Rahul Soni

HarperCollins India | Rs 299 | 110 pages

The debut novel by actor Pankaj Kapur, Dopehri follows an elderly widow Amma Bi, living alone in a haveli in Lucknow. Every afternoon she hears footsteps but sees no one around, her panic increasing with each day. She considers moving to an old age home, before finally taking in Sahiba, a young lodger. The two bond and Amma Bi’s life is filled with happiness. Until one day, when Sahiba finds herself in trouble, and Amma Bi must tap upon hidden reserves of strength to come to her rescue.

– NON-FICTION

India Automated: How the Fourth Industrial Revolution is Transforming India

By Pranjal Sharma

Pan Macmillan India | Rs 650 | 255 pages

In India Automated, author and journalist Pranjal Sharma rethinks the Indian future through the lens of automation. The book argues that there should be deeper collaboration between the government and industrial sectors, to focus on the positive effects of automation while mitigating the negatives. Automation has already seeped deep into different sectors in the country, from railways to tax planning and healthcare, and India must find a way to align itself and be up to speed with this spread. The book also chronicles how, as part of the fourth industrial revolution, automation is transforming India and increasing efficiency.

Black Warrant: Confessions Of A Tihar Jailer

By Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury

Roli Books | Rs 395 | 208 pages

Sunil Gupta has been an officer at the Tihar Jail for almost four decades, responsible for carrying out black warrants or death warrants. He’s joined by journalist Sunetra Choudhury, author of Behind Bars: Prison Tales of India's Most Famous. Together, they write about Gupta’s career and the things he’s witnessed inside Asia’s largest prison. From a man who has been hanged but whose pulse continues for two hours after, to discussing whether Jyoti Singh's rapist Ram Singh was murdered or committed suicide, and from Charles Sobhraj, the first man he met at Tihar, to the controversy surrounding Alok Verma, the former head of the CBI, Gupta discloses all. He also talks about what it has been like to carry out black warrants, having witnessed 14 hangings, most recently of Afzal Guru. Overall, the book offers a first-hand account of life inside prison and of India’s criminal justice system.

Business on a Platter: What Makes Restaurants Sizzle or Fizzle Out

By Anoothi Vishal

Hachette India | Rs 499 | 272 pages

Journalist and food critic Anoothi Vishal’s Business on a Platter is a guidebook for aspiring restaurateurs, comprehensively detailing the Indian food business. The book traces the history of ‘eating out’ in India, and studies the evolution of the industry over the past two decades, following India’s economic liberalisation. It also methodically breaks down every step of setting up a restaurant, discussing different business models and approaches, assessing reasons for success and failure, and offering comprehensive insight into the industry, with case studies and explanations about audience mind-sets.

– A LOOK BACK

I, Anupam

By Nabaneeta Dev Sen; translation by Paulami Sengupta and Tias Basu

Om Publications | Rs 395 | 196 pages

In memory of Nabaneeta Dev Sen, Padma Shri and Sahitya Akademi awardee, who passed away earlier this week. Her debut novel I, Anupam details the conflict that arises when trying to maintain integrity. Anupam is a political commentator and newspaper editor at the height of his career. A peace-loving person, he uses his power and position to aid young Naxalite revolutionaries. The book follows his life, laying bare different facets of his personality and his vulnerabilities, weaving it deftly into the narrative. The book takes us through his journey, evoking sadness at the tragic turn of events, leaving Anupam’s story in the reader’s head.

