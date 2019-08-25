Books of the week: From Kashmir — Land of Regrets to Deborah Levy's The Man Who Saw Everything, our picks

We love stories, and even in the age of Netflix-and-chill, there's nothing like a good book that promises a couple of hours of absorption — whether curled up in bed, in your favourite coffeehouse, or on that long (and tiresome) commute to work. Every Sunday, we'll have a succinct pick of books, across diverse genres, that have been newly made available for your reading pleasure. Get them wherever you get your books — the friendly neighbourhood bookseller, e-retail website, chain store — and in whatever form you prefer. Happy reading!

– FICTION

The Man Who Saw Everything

By Deborah Levy

Penguin Random House UK | Rs 599 | 208 pages

Longlisted for the 2019 Booker Prize, Deborah Levy’s The Man Who Saw Everything is an electrifying novel set in 20th century Europe. In 1988, a narcissistic young historian Saul Adler travels to Communist East Berlin for research, arriving there two months before the Wall is pulled down, and falls in love with his host. Levy’s novel, about beauty, love, envy, carelessness, betrayal, perception, and the cyclical nature of history, is a dream-like spiral into the psyche, blurring the personal, sexual and political.

The Fifth Column

By Andrew Gross

Pan Macmillan UK | Rs 599 | 352 pages

The latest release from bestselling author Andrew Gross is The Fifth Column, a historical thriller. It follows Charles Mossman as he navigates life in America during the Second World War, from being arrested by Nazi sympathisers to suspecting a ‘Fifth Column’ of German spies in his neighbourhood and trying to protect his wife and daughter. The novel explores the lengths a person will go to, to stand up for his family and country, even if it might mean sacrificing his own life.

– NON-FICTION

Netas: Leaders Who Defined India’s Politics

By various authors

Penguin Random House India | Rs 499 | 304 pages

Since Independence, India has been run by its elected leaders. This book looks at the individual leadership and ideologies of 11 such leaders, examining their lasting effects and resonance, understanding how they defined Indian politics. The politicians profiled include Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, CN Annadurai, MG Ramachandran, Kanshiram, AB Vajpayee, Narasimha Rao, Nitish Kumar, Manmohan Singh, Mamata Banerjee and Mayawati. The different sections have been written by Shashi Tharoor, Nayantara Sahgal, R Kannan, Badri Narayan, NP Ullekh, Vinay Sitapati, Arun Sinha, Sanjaya Baru, Shutapa Paul and Ajoy Bose.

Flood and Fury: Ecological Devastation in the Western Ghats

By Viju B

Penguin Random House India | Rs 399 | 296 pages

In 2018, journalist Viju B extensively covered the Kerala floods by travelling to the worst-hit areas. In his book Flood and Fury: Ecological Devastation in the Western Ghats, Viju writes about how these floods were part of a larger phenomenon: the ecological destruction of the Western Ghats’ ecosystem. He travels deep into these regions and documents man-made disasters like mining, quarrying, deforestation and the mismanagement of water. He also records the culture and ecology of the region, suggesting policy measures to preserve this ancient ecosystem.

– YOUNG READERS

31 Fantastic Adventures in Science: Women Scientists in India

By Nandita Jayaraj and Aashima Dogra

Penguin Random House India | Rs 399 | 128 pages

Introducing readers not only to different fields of science but also discussing the trailblazing women who shaped these fields, the book tells the stories of 31 women scientists in India; of their love for science, the challenges they faced, and their intellect. With illustrations by Upasana Agarwal, Nandita Jayaraj and Aashima Dogra are the duo running The Life of Science.

– IN KASHMIR

Kashmir: Land of Regrets

By Moosa Raza

Om Publications | Rs 699 | 240 pages

In 1988, Moosa Raza was appointed the chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir. Religious tensions were brewing and civil unrest was imminent during the time he took up his role. The final turning point was the kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of Union home minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed. Through all this, Raza recounts the plans and progress to regaining peace in the regions, through infrastructure building and tackling religious extremism. The book examines the clash of state plans with apathy and corruption, and analyses that tumultuous time in the region's history.

Kashmir: Rage and Reason

By Gowhar Geelani

Rupa Publications India | Rs 395 | 304 pages

Journalist Gowhar Geelani has sourced stories and anecdotes from Kashmir to present real stories and voices from the region, blended with an analytic tracing of Kashmiri history and nationalism.

