Books of the week: From Ipshita Nath's The Rickshaw Reveries to Namrata Goswami's The Naga Ethnic Movement for a Separate Homeland, our picks

We love stories, and even in the age of Netflix-and-chill, there's nothing like a good book that promises a couple of hours of absorption — whether curled up in bed, in your favourite coffeehouse, or that long (and tiresome) commute to work. Every Sunday, we'll have a succinct pick of books, across diverse genres, that have been newly made available for your reading pleasure. Get them wherever you get your books — the friendly neighbourhood bookseller, e-retail website, chain store — and in whatever form you prefer. Happy reading!

***

– FICTION

The Endgame

By Kunal Basu

Pan Macmillan India | Rs 499 | 188 pages

Author Kunal Basu’s The Endgame follows New York reporter Tejaswini Ray who has arrived in war-torn Iraq. Here, she revolts against the strict censorship of the commander of the US Marine Corps and her coverage of American soldiers killed by landmines draws worldwide attention. She also meets Shabnam, an Indian trafficked and sold to the Marine camp. Their friendship eventually reveals an older link and as war threatens the Camp, the two decide to leave, embarking on a daring journey together.

– SHORT STORY COLLECTION

The Rickshaw Reveries: Dark Dazzling Delhi Stories

By Ipshita Nath

Simon & Schuster India | Rs 350 | 320 pages

University of Delhi English teacher Ipshita Nath’s debut collection explores different facets of Delhi. From a rickshaw puller whose lust will lead him to metamorphosis to a scrap metal collector whose life changes by one piece of metal, and from a local perfumer whose attars hold the power of love, life, and death, to a gay man drawn to a djinn in the old Delhi fort. These are stories of delinquents, drug peddlers, and Khan Market diplomats, among others.

– MEMOIRS and BIOGRAPHIES

A Talib’s Tale: The Life and Times of a Pashtoon Englishman

By John Butt

Penguin Random House India | Rs 599 | 400 pages

Islamic scholar John Mohammed Butt, noted as the first Westerner to graduate from Darul Uloom Deoband, details his life story. From coming to Swat in 1970 in search of an education to his travels around the region, he talks about the friends he made and the process of slowly integrating into local culture and life. With reflections and anecdotes, he unravels how he found home in Afghanistan, and how his hearth soon turned Pashtoon.

The Dalai Lama: An Extraordinary Life

By Alexander Norman

HarperCollins India | Rs 799 | 432 pages

Author and scholar of Tibetan history Alexander Norman presents a definitive biography of the Dalai Lama. He details his life, starting in an isolated Tibetan village, to becoming a worldwide leader. The Dalai Lama’s spiritual practices are rooted in magic and prophecy. Politically, he’s manoeuvred through violence, even placing himself at the centre of a Buddhist schism. Having collaborated with the Dalai Lama on his autobiography, Norman now brings forth his life story.

– NON-FICTION

The Naga Ethnic Movement for a Separate Homeland: Stories from the Field

By Namrata Goswami

OUP India | Rs 1,100 | 284 pages

Author Namrata Goswami’s research around the Naga armed ethnic movement offers a narrative on how conflict has affected their daily lives and is based on over a decade of work with rebels, including interviews. It also offers insight into how they perceive their meeting point with institutions of the Indian state. Reflecting their love for their land, the book also presents stories of courage from a people living amidst unrest.

The Shaadi Story: Behind the Scenes of the Big Fat Indian Wedding

By Amita Nigam Sahaya

Pan Macmillan India | Rs 599 | 224 pages

Author, activist and social entrepreneur Amita Nigam Sahaya explores Indian marriages and weddings in The Shaadi Story. She looks at the history, tradition, societal attitudes, and industry behind the Big Fat Indian Wedding. The book examines our evolving ideas of love and relationships through the lens of weddings, by considering aspects of ancient Sanskrit scriptures, western philosophy, Bollywood, and voices of the young Indians.

– YOUNG READERS

Zakir And His Tabla: Dha Dhin Na

By Sandhya Rao; Illustrations by Priya Kuriyan

Tulika Books | Rs 275 | 32 pages

With illustrations by Priya Kuriyan, writer Sandhya Rao’s book introduces children to Zakir Hussain. Stringing together stories from his life, the book narrates Hussain's childhood around music and eventual rise to the performer who took the tabla to the world.

