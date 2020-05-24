Books of the week: From Gitanjali Kolanad's Girl Made of Gold to Tara Shine’s How to Save Your Planet One Object at a Time, our picks

We love stories, and even in the age of Netflix-and-chill, there's nothing like a good book that promises a couple of hours of absorption — whether curled up in bed, in your favourite coffeehouse, or that long (and tiresome) commute to work. Every Sunday, we'll have a succinct pick of books, across diverse genres, that have been newly made available for your reading pleasure. Get them wherever you get your books — the friendly neighbourhood bookseller, e-retail website, chain store — and in whatever form you prefer. Happy reading!

– FICTION

Girl Made of Gold

By Gitanjali Kolanad

Juggernaut | Available for free because of COVID-19 | 256 pages

Bharatanatyam practitioner Gitanjali Kolanad’s debut novel is a mystery set in 1920s Thanjavur. Kanaka, a young devadasi, disappears one night and a gold statue of a woman appears in the temple where she was to be dedicated. Some villagers assume she has turned into the statue, while others search for her.

Boons & Curses: Legends of the Mythological Mother

By Yugal Joshi

Rupa Publications | Rs 295 | 264 pages

Author Yugal Joshi’s book is a retelling of Kunti’s story — which says that she fulfilled her desires through her sons, the Pandavas, resulting in the destruction at Kurukshetra — placing her at the centre of the narrative. Also running parallel are stories of other mythological women, from Yashoda to Soorpanakha, and from Gandhari to Anusuya, Devaki, Kaikeyee, and Kaikasi.

A Conspiracy of Bones

By Kathy Reichs

Simon&Schuster India | Rs 550 | 352 pages

Bestselling author Kathy Reichs’ novel, set in Charlotte, North Carolina, follows Temperance Brennan, who is recovering from neurosurgery following an aneurysm. She’s dealing with nightmares, migraines, and possible hallucinations, when she receives a series of texts that have photos of a corpse with missing hands and faces. To find answers, and the corpse’s identity, she must go rogue.

– MEMOIRS and BIOGRAPHIES

Vijyant at Kargil: The Biography of a War Hero

By VN Thapar and Neha Dwivedi

Penguin Random House India | Rs 299 | 288 pages

Doctor Neha Dwivedi and Colonel VN Thapar, father of Captain Vijyant Thapar, present the biography of Captain Vijyant, a fourth-generation army officer, martyred at 22 in the Kargil War. With anecdotes from his family and friends, the book traces his life since he was a young boy dreaming of serving his country, his journey to joining the Indian Military Academy, and the experiences that shaped him.

Relentless Pursuit: My Fight for the Victims of Jeffrey Epstein

By Bradley J Edwards

Simon&Schuster India | Rs 699 | 400 pages

Lawyer Bradley J Edwards represented Jeffrey Epstein’s victims for over a decade, and now details the story of the case against Epstein and the corrupt system that supported him. He recounts how it all started in 2008 when Courtney Wild walked into his office, how he tracked down and represented over 20 victims, brought attention to Epstein’s contacts including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew, and how he came close to losing everything in the process.

– NON-FICTION

Watershed 1967: India's Forgotten Victory Over China

By Probal DasGupta

Juggernaut | Available for free because of COVID-19 | 309 pages

Indian army veteran and business consultant Probal DasGupta recounts the war of 1967, between India and China, where India emerged victorious, after first being defeated in the 1962 war. As a result, China shied away from allying with Pakistan and the US during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Based on research and interviews with army officers and soldiers who participated in these wars, the book reminds of an important Indian victory that’s often forgotten.

How to Save Your Planet One Object at a Time

By Tara Shine

Simon&Schuster India | Rs 599 | 256 pages

Climate change and climate justice expert Tara Shine shows how living sustainably can be fun and convenient. Through making smart choices with everyday objects and habits, she guides readers from one room to the next and one occasion to the other, offering environmentally friendly solutions, like swapping bottled soap to bars and replacing cling film with a plate. Backed by science, these environmentally conscious choices reduce one’s footprint and help save money.

The Meltdown: India Inc’s Biggest Implosions

By Dev Chatterjee, Sudha Pai Chatterjee

Rupa Publications | Rs 295 | 216 pages

Journalist Dev Chatterjee and corporate executive Sudha Pai Chatterjee examine the collapse of some of the biggest names in India Inc, revealing reasons for non-payment of loans over Rs 9 lakh crore. They analyse how funds were illegally diverted, how some banks loaned large sums to companies based only on project reports by investment bankers hired by the company, and how some banks kept giving loans to defaulters. They discuss what all went wrong, its aftermath, and lessons to be learnt from India Inc’s biggest implosions.

