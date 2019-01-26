Bonita Vaz Shimray wins Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize 2019 for Remnants of a Separation written by Aanchal Malhotra

The winner of the 4th edition of the Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize was announced at the Jaipur BookMark of Zee Jaipur Literature Festival on 24th January 2019.

Bonita Vaz Shimray's cover design for artist and oral historian Aanchal Malhotra's book, Remnants of a Separation (published by HarperCollins India) was chosen for this year's honour. Shimray has been selected from a list of six cover designers including Gavin Morris, Shiraaz Hussain, Priya Kurian, Misha Oberoi, Kalyani Ganapathy. The shortlist was announced earlier on 18 January at the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival 2019.

#Bonitavazshimray wins the fourth Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize for the cover of Remnants of a Separation by @HarperCollinsIN pic.twitter.com/SLHIdjYZJA — oxfordbookstore (@oxfordbookstore) January 25, 2019

Remnants of a Separation is a unique attempt to revisit the Partition through objects and belongings of migrants that were carried across the border. The cover of the book featured the forehead of Malhotra's grandmother with an exquisitely bejewelled mangtika that is part of her heirloom jewellery. Read — Remnants of a Separation: Revisiting Partition through objects migrants carried across the border Malhotra also took to Twitter to congratulate Shimray on her winning feat:

So pleased to see #RemnantsOfASeparation win the @oxfordbookstore cover prize, particularly since the cover photograph is one I took of my grandmother and her heirloom jewellery carried across the border during Partition. Congrats @HarperCollinsIN Bonita @inamdarsiddhesh @jilpanz pic.twitter.com/kkXNVzyWdy — Aanchal Malhotra (@AanchalMalhotra) January 24, 2019

The Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize is awarded to honour excellence in book design. It is an endeavour by an iconic bookstore to perceive and empower the phenomenal work of artists, designers and distributors crosswise over India. In its first year, the prize was given to designer, Bena Sareen for the book Talking of Justice by the late author, Leila Seth, published by Aleph followed by designer, Pinaki De for the book Kalkatta authored by Kunal Basu, published by Picador India. In its third edition, Maithali Doshi Aphale took the prize for the book Himalaya published by Speaking Tiger.

