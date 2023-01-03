If you are getting a nosebleed, then you don’t need to worry as according to Healthline, nosebleeds are common. Nosebleeds can appear scary but they rarely indicate a serious medical problem. There are many blood vessels in the nose, which are located close to the surface in the front and back of the nose. These vessels are very fragile and can end up bleeding easily. According to WebMd, the most common trigger for a nosebleed is dry air. Some of the other causes behind the nosebleed are blowing your nose too hard often, allergies, and high altitudes where the air is thin.

How can we stop a nosebleed?

Step 1: First of all, you will need to stay calm because being nervous can make the bleeding worse.

Step 2: Now, sit up and keep your head above your heart.

Step 3: Now, lean a little bit forward as this will prevent the blood from draining down the back of your throat.

Step 4: Hold your nostril closed for 5 to 10 minutes with your thumb and index figure while you breathe via your mouth. This will put pressure on the part of your nose that’s bleeding and can stop the blood from flowing.

After the bleeding has stopped, do not pinch or touch your nose as this can lead to bleeding again.

You should see a doctor in the following cases:

You are experiencing nosebleeds often.

Your nosebleed lasts longer than 20 minutes even when you apply pressure on it.

The nosebleed is so severe that it gets hard to breathe.

You fell somewhere and ended up hitting your nose on something.

You are taking blood thinners like dabigatran (Pradaxa), warfarin (Coumadin), fondaparinux sodium (Arixtra), rivaroxaban (Xarelto), or aspirin.

You have a bleeding disorder.

Best ways to prevent a nosebleed:

Spray a saline nasal product in your nostrils as it helps in keeping the inside of your nose moist.

Dryness is one of the main causes of a nosebleed. Use a cotton swab for gently smearing a thin layer of petroleum jelly in your nostrils 3 times a day to keep your nostrils from getting dry.

Also, you can use an antibiotic ointment such as Polysporin and Bacitracin.

You can also use a humidifier to avoid dryness.

Don’t pick your nose and don’t rub it too hard.

Stop smoking as it can irritate the inside of your nose and dry it out.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.