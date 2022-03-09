Top ranking male fertility supplements narrowed down to 3 best supplements along with detailed description and important data.

While talking of fertility we often think of female fertility. It is true that female fertility, especially in the present era, is of concern. This is particularly so due to the advanced age of conception and the changed lifestyle among the females in the modern time.

But the males also do contribute to infertility among a substantial percentage of childless couples.

Various therapies are available to restore the fertility of the males like testosterone therapy and other hormonal therapies, but all of them have side effects.

Fortunately many male fertility enhancing supplements have come up which can restore male fertility without causing vulnerable side effects.

Due to the popularity of male fertility supplements, many brands can be seen in the online market. But needless to say that all brands are not upto the mark.

In order to assist the users to quickly decide their buying decisions, our review team has conducted detailed research and has narrowed down the list to the 3 best male fertility supplements as given below:

3 Best Male Fertility Supplements for Men in 2022

#1. Semenoll - Best Male Fertility Supplements Overall

When we look at the living nature, solemnly and with a deep inquisitive eye, we find that the true underlying purpose of every activity of nature is to set in motion its intrinsic aim of propagation of species.

Deep inside each of us there is a longing to have our own baby. For most of the couple it comes as naturally as nature itself. But for a few there comes a stumbling block due to various causes leading to infertility.

In this article we are talking about male infertility and the way to restore it through the use of male fertility supplements.

Semenoll has been judged as the best male fertility supplement of the market by our expert review team.

The goal of the supplement is restore fertility among the males by the following ways:

By rejuvenating the male reproductive system and supporting the fertility through a natural process

By improving the quality of the sperm and enabling the production of quality and healthy semen

By improving the volume of semen during ejaculation

during ejaculation By improving the sex performance which is a vital requirement for healthy conception

By improving the premature ejaculation

How Semenoll works

The triple-action formula of the male fertility supplement works for maximizing your sex performance, improving the quality of sperm and restoring fertility. The supplement does these all by using potent natural ingredients.

So you need not be scared about any side effects. This gives you a safe, natural, non-invasive and effective mode for enhancing your chances to affect conception.

Testosterone hormone is the most vital hormone in males which is responsible for all the male characteristics. This is also vital for male fertility.

Often it is found that low levels of testosterone is the cause of infertility in many males. Decreased levels of testosterone leads to low sperm count and which subsequently causes infertility among many males.

Increased production of testosterone

The male fertility supplement Semenoll stimulates the body’s system of testosterone production and thereby improves the quality of sperm as well as enhances libido.

The sperms happen to be quite sensitive and fragile in the face of oxidative stress. The male fertility supplement Semenoll tries to remedy the oxidative stresses with the help of potent antioxidants, included in the formula.

In the process of struggling in this competitive era the males have to take on lifestyle abuses and unhealthy diets. All these build up oxidative stress inside the body which damages the sperm.

The DNA of the sperms gets targeted by the oxidative stress. This results in a decreased volume of the semen and sperm count.

Fights oxidative stress

The potent antioxidants of the supplement Semenoll decreases the oxidative stress and enhances the quality of the sperm. In this way it helps in the restoration of fertility.

Male fertility also depends on the quality of sexual performances. Problems like erectile dysfunction , early ejaculation, lack of sexual desire, improper penetration etc are also causes of male infertility.

Most of the above dysfunctions can be improved by increasing the steady flow of blood to the reproductive organs of the males. By improving the blood circulation various aspects of male sexual performances can be improved.

The blood flow impacts all the organs of sex. It enhances the stamina, size of the penis as well as erection intensity.

Increases blood circulation to the reproductive organs

The natural ingredients of the male fertility supplement Semenoll can restore fertility by way of increasing the blood flow. All these supplements do naturally.

The ingredients of Semenoll are all natural and included after stringent testing with 100% efficacy.

Ingredients

Maca root extract

Zinc oxide

Pumpkin seed extract

Tribulus Terrestris

L-Arginine Hydrochloride

L-Lysine Hydrochloride

Muira Puama

Where to buy Semenoll

You can buy Semenoll male fertility supplements at the website semenoll.com .

Price

One month supply: $59.95

Three month supply: $19.95 ( you get two month supply for free)

Two month supply: $119.95 ( you get one month supply for free)

Five month supply: $29.95 ( you get three month supply for free)

FAQ

Question: Why do you select Semenoll as the best male fertility supplement?

Answer: Semenoll is a 100% natural male fertility enhancing supplement without any side effects. The supplement enhances your chances of having a baby by improving the quality and volume of semen, enhancing the health of your reproductive system and fertility. As a by-product you get a improved sex performance so that you get the baby with pleasure.

Question: What if I don't want to disclose the use of the supplement?

Answer: The company has a great regard for the privacy of its clients. The packages are sent discreetly. Instructions are given so that the delivery goes in the hand of the orderer only. Nothing will be written on the package which may disclose the contents of the package. Even in the bank statements the name Semenoll will not appear.

Question: What if things do not come out as claimed and I am not satisfied with the results?

Answer: There is hardly any reason why you will not be satisfied with the results. In case you have any queries you are free to contact the customer care persons at 44 203 476 9545.

Question: Is there any guarantee clause?

Answer: The company gives you a 100 day money back guarantee. You are given a risk-free chance of using the supplement for 100 days. If in some rare case you find that the supplement is not satisfactory you will have to return the empty container within the guarantee period of 100 days. You will get a 100% refund of your purchase amount.

Question: Does Semenoll increase the sperm count?

Answer: Yes. It has natural ingredients like zinc oxide, maca root extract, tribulus terrestris, NAC etc which have proven effective in improving the quality of sperm count. Semenoll will improve your chances of getting early fatherhood.

Question: What is the response time of the supplement Semenoll?

Answer: The feedback from the users of Semenoll has reported response from the use of the supplement within a week. But the full result will be achieved when the users take the supplement as per instruction for a period of three months.

All men have their own unique constitution which affects the results. So the response time may vary from person to person.

Question: What are the additional advantages of Semenoll male fertility supplement?

Answer: Fertility is closely linked to sexual performance. While boosting the fertility of the males the supplement also improves many other aspects of the sex life. The potent and natural ingredients of Semenoll work for enhancing the fertility of males. In doing so it also gives additional benefits like quality erection, enhanced volume of semen, intense orgasm and improved sex performances.

#2. VigRX Fertility factor 5 - Best for Stimulating Sperm

Studies have shown that 10% of couples face the nightmare of not being able to conceive. The infertility may be attributed by the females as well as the males.

In the language of science infertility is defined by the condition when the couple fails to conceive even after trying for a year.

The doctor will have to determine who is responsible for the infertility. Accordingly, corrective actions are to be planned. For the females there are many options available.

But coming to the male infertility, the options may be testosterone therapy and other hormonal therapies. But the issues with such invasive therapies are the many side effects which are associated with them.

Fortunately there are many male fertility supplements available in the market which can reverse the condition and restore male fertility.

VigRX Fertility Factor 5 is one such top ranking supplement. The supplement is formulated using all natural ingredients. The ingredients are 100% tested clinically and most of them have been in use by our ancestors for centuries.

While the females suffer from infertility due to various reasons like endometriosis and polycystic ovary etc, male infertility is caused due to low sperm count and other issues with their reproductive system.

In modern medicines proper method testing is available to confirm the cause of infertility.

VigRX Fertility Factor 5 male fertility supplement claims that by taking the supplement as per instruction for a minimum period of three months the morphology will be normalized.

The supplement uses selected natural potent ingredients. The company has an elaborate testing mechanism to screen all the ingredients to confirm 100% quality assurance.

Ingredients:

LJ100 extract

Bioperine

Asian ginseng

Selenium

Zinc

Magnesium stearate

Maltodextrin

Silicon dioxide

How the supplement Fertility Factor 5 works to restore the male fertility

Fertility Factor 5 works in a multi-directional way. Its major contribution is towards enriching the sperm count. Asian Ginseng is one of the ingredients which is famous for restoring male infertility.

Asian Ginseng achieves it by the process of modulation of the various systems such as hormonal and neural systems.

Selenium is the other important mineral which has been included in the supplement. Though its use in female fertility is well recognised, it also plays a major role in rejuvenating the production of testosterone.

Another important condition for successful conception is the motility of the sperm. Motility is a medical term which means how well the sperm can swim along the vaginal path to meet the eggs and fertilize the same.

In order to accomplish the job the Asian Ginseng along with the Selenium takes the lead. The deadly combination makes it happen, making the Fertility Factor 5 one of the best male fertility supplements.

LJ100 is the other remarkable choice of ingredient which plays a significant role. The ingredient is extracted from Eurycoma Longifolia.

Its role is to improve the sexual health of the males. It is also used to enhance athletic performances.

Zinc is widely known as an immunity booster. It also enhances the stamina and drive during the sex.

You will be able to achieve the following after you religiously take the supplements as instructed:

You will find a significant improvement in the sperm quality

The semen volume will be increased

The sperm count will be increased

Improved motility

Overall restoration in the health of the productive system

Buying options

You may buy Fertility Factor 5 male fertility enhancing supplements from their official website .

Guarantee clause

The company considers your opinion about the supplement.

Though the supplements are rarely found to be unsatisfactory by most of its users, yet if by any chance you think it not suitable for you or you are not satisfied with its performance, you are free to claim 100% refund.

The guarantee clause requires that you use the supplements for 6 days to get a proper response. If unsatisfied, you have to return the empty container within the period specified i.e. 67 days. You will get the full refund of the purchase price.

Price

One month supply costs you $59.95

Three month supply costs you $159.95

Six month supply costs you $299.95

FAQ

Question: How should I decide whether I need Fertility Factor 5?

Answer: The supplement has been formulated with an eye on restoring fertility among the males. Before deciding to buy the supplement you are required to confirm that you are suffering from infertility.

Whatever may be the reason for male infertility, the supplement by restoring the reproductive system remedies your problem.

As an additional benefit the supplement also improves your sexual performances by increasing the semen volume, sex drive and stamina.

If you face a dearth of any such attributes you can select the medicine for buying.

Question: Tell me about the supplement Fertility Factor 5.

Answer: Fertility Factor 5 is a male fertility enhancing supplement. The supplement has been formulated by medical experts using natural ingredients. The ingredients have been picked from various regions of the globe.

All the ingredients are well known and famous for their poten actions on sex organs and reproductive system. The core ingredients are LJ100, Asian Ginseng, Selenium, Zinc etc.

The supplement has no side effects compared to the many side effects of other treatment options.

Within a period of three months the supplement shows remarkable improvement in reproductive health of the male users.

The improvements are enhanced sperm count, enriched semen volume, increased motility and enhanced sexual performances.

Question: Can fertility Factor 5 increase sperm count?

Answer: Yes. The aim of the supplement is to restore fertility. Sperm count is one of the main issues in this regard. Its potent ingredients are selected in the most appropriate proportions to achieve the goal. In addition it improves the motility of the sperm increasing the chances of fertilization.

Question: What is the best response time of Fertility Factor 5 male fertility supplement?

Answer: The response time depends on many factors such as metabolism of the user, regularity of taking the medicine, supportive factors like healthy diets, lifestyle, refraining from substance abuse etc.

The best possibility of getting responses is within a week. But you can expect the full response after a period of three months of taking the supplement.

Question: What are the side effects of Fertility Factor 5 male fertility supplement?

Answer: There are not any significant side effects reported from the use of the supplement. But some minor side effects may crop up.

The supplement comprises many ingredients. Some of the users may be allergic to some of the ingredients. Before using the supplement you should go through the list of ingredients and consult your physician.

The ingredients may also interact with the other medications. It is always advisable to consult your doctor who is the best person to tell you about such interactions.

Sometimes the supplement may take a bit longer than expected to show its results. This may be due to many reasons. But the results will come gradually. Some may even take several months to experience the results. But the feedback from the users show that the results are very positive. Significant improvements are achieved though it may take slightly longer time.

#3. Semenax - Best Semen Enhancer Pills

The approach of this male fertility enhancing supplement is attacking at the core of the things. We all know that for successful fertilization of the egg in the womb of the female you need to have a fruitful sex.

So it is of utmost interest to first enhance the sexual desire, stamina, drive, semen volume, sperm count and all the other things.

Now when the couple would like to sex when they find the sex exciting mingled with climaxes and orgasms. As the sexual engagments increase the chances of conception also increases.

So Semenax first make you sexually motivated. Your partner also would have increased desire remembering the tormenting orgasms which you gave her.

Semenax does all these things by selecting many potent ingredients in their formula. But all these, the supplement does completely naturally.

Hence there is no risk of any side effects.

By taking the supplement for a prolonged period you will achieve the following:

The volume of the seminal vesicle fluid increases. This seminal vesicle fluid constitutes 70% of the total fluid of the semen.

The next comes the prostate gland fluid. Prostate gland fluid constitutes 25% of the semen fluid. The supplement increases the prostate gland fluid.

For holding the semen together there is another fluid called seminal plasma. The supplement also increases the seminal plasma.

For making the semen thicker nature has provided another fluid which is called bulbourethral gland fluid. The supplement increases the content of the bulbourethral gland fluid too.

With all the above mentioned enhancement you feel a heightened feeling of meaningful sex. Your sex waves percolates to your partner also resulting in a devastating sexual engagement. What do you get in return?

Extended climax and orgasms to your partner

Higher control on your ejaculation which is a lead-factor for orgasms

Final shooting reaching a frightening height with a massive load leading to a astonishing finish

You are now in the lead position teasing the female partner with your newly achieved wild contractions. No female partner can endure such contractions and has to submit to violent orgasms crying desperately for release.

With such an enigmatic performance your female partner would woo you always with her bright flushing face silently telling you to do it again and again.

Such is the power of the male fertility enhancing supplement Semenax. Now how do they achieve such a thing?

The core things are the natural ingredients which have been selected by the expert medical team responsible for formulating the basis formula of the supplement.

The surprising thing to tell is that all these ingredients were known to mankind for a long time. Our ancestors residing in the different corners of the world have been using the ingredients for stimulating sexual as well as reproductive systems of the body.

What the modern medical experts have done is to combine the ingredients in the perfect scientific proportions so that the potency of the supplement gets enhanced.

The experts also took special care to see that the interaction among the ingredients does not cause any harmful reaction to the users.

The result is the unique male fertility enhancing supplement called Semenax.

Now let us know about the ingredients of Semenax.

Ingredients

L-Arginine HCL

Swedish Flower Pollen

L-Lysine

Zinc oxide and zinc aspirate

Epimedium Sagittatum

L-Carnitine

Pumpkin Seed

Catuaba Bark

Maca

Vitamin E

Muira Puama

Pine bark extract

Hawthrone

Cranberry extract

Sarsaparilla

Butea superba

Avena sativa extract

Reasons for low semen among males

The health of the reproductive system of males is not related to the physical strength and power of the male. You may be having a vigorous health but still may lack in sexual drive, stamina and fertility.

The causes of infertility

The reduced level of semen volume. It is natural for the males to find a declined semen volume with aging. But some unfortunate males may face low semen levels even at their youth.

Psychological issues eat away your sexual energy and desire. If you are stressed, suffering from anxiety or depressed you will not find any charm in sex. Emotion plays a vital role in the fertility of males. Poor state of mind causes poor quality of as well as quantity of semen.

For healthy sex the males need a healthy pelvic muscles. As males are the active partner in the sex acts, the strength of the pelvic muscles is very important for fruitful sex.

Some males suffer from a syndrome which is called retrograde ejaculation. When the semen performs a back journey to the penile bladder we call it retrograde ejaculation. This phenomenon hampers fertilization of the eggs as the sperms cannot reach the eggs.

What does Semenax do?

Semenax improves the volume of the semen and the motility of the sperms

Semenax improves the quality of the sperms and sperm counts

Semenax restores the sex motivation increasing the frequency of meaningful sexual engagements. By increasing the frequency of sex chances of conception increases

Semenax is made by combining 100% natural ingredients which are stringently tested. So there is no chance of any side effects.

You do not need any prescription for buying the supplement

Semenax can be used by all adults irrespective of their ages.

You can avail many discounts as well as free shipping by buying the medicine from their official website.

The quality of some core ingredients

Lysine in combination with other minerals like zinc is effective in increasing testosterone production. Lysine is a naturally-occuring amino acid which the body requires for making proteins.

Lack of sufficient amounts of Lysine may even cause erectile dysfunction. It also enhances blood flow thereby increasing the girth of penis and results in harder erection.

Lysine also improves the mental faculties and enhances mood for sex giving you a delayed ejaculation for attaining orgasms.

Pumpkin seeds are a known sex performance enhancer. It increases blood flow to the penis and improves the quality of the semen. By increasing T levels it also enhances libido and sex performances.

The knowledge about the aphrodisiac quality of the pollen was known to mankind for 1300 years. The ancient tribes used this pollen for improving their overall sex performaneces.

It gives a lots of micronutrients boosting the sex-hormone production. It also works to enhance the prostate health and gives better control on ejaculation.

L-Arginine is another potent ingredient which can double the semen volume. It stimulates the organs for production of more sex hormones.

Catuaba bark is an aphrodisiac ingredient. It increases libido and sex stamina among the male users.

Where to buy the male fertility supplement Semenax

You may buy the supplement at their official website semenax.com

Price list

One month supply at $59.95

Three month supply at $ 154.95

Six month supply at $289.95

Twelve month supply at $399.95

The company also gives a 100% money back guarantee. You have to return the empty container within 67 days of use. The company expects the users to use the medicine religiously for 6 days. It is very rare that any user finds the supplement unsatisfactory.

But every man is unique. So there can be a minute possibility that a few may not find the supplement satisfactory.

For them the company gives this guarantee and assures the users to get their 100% refund.

The study results

The supplement Semenax was launched more than a decade ago. The very fact that the supplement has been able to sustain this long speaks volume about the quality and popularity of the supplement.

Now let us see what the clinical tests say.

One clinical test was carried out taking 63 males in the age group of 30 to 60. That was a double blind clinical study.

The participants were divided into two groups.

The group 1 took the supplement Semenax in the dose of four pills two times a day.

The group 2 was put on placebo with the same doses.

The aim of the study was to find the intensity as well as the length of the orgasms.

The conclusions were startling.

The group 1 taking the real Semenax had a 20% more enhancement in the ejaculated volume of the semen compared to the group 2 who were put on placebo Semenax pills.

The intensity of orgasms were also found to be higher among the participants of group 1 who were given the real Semenax compared to the group 2 participants who were put on placebo Semenax doses.

Conclusive: Which Male Fertility Booster is the Best for You?

Infertility is a debilitating condition which has the potential of destroying many happy families. So it must be treated on priority.

The review committee has explored all the quality and effective brands of the male fertility supplements available in the market because these supplements are the safest option for restoring the male fertility.

The committee has extensively researched the various aspects of the supplements. The aspects include quality of the ingredients, testing procedures adopted by the company, various levels of approval, opinions of the experts and doctors regarding the utility of the supplements in restoring fertility of males, feedback of the many users of the supplements, reasonability of the prices as well as the various discounts and guarantee clauses given by the companies etc.

The sustainability of the brand in the market, its reputation and after sales services have also been given due attention.

We hope that the Best Male Fertility Supplements Article Review will be of substantial help to the potential users.

