The nutritional needs of children with diabetes are the same as children without diabetes. But in the case of diabetic children, you need to keep the blood sugar levels within a normal range, and planning meals can be useful. Teaching your children to make healthy food choices is a crucial part of diabetes management. This will help your child to keep the blood glucose levels in control and within the target range most of the time. Luckily, there are a variety of healthy food options that children can eat to satisfy their appetite and nutritional needs. Here are some of the food options that you can consider for children with diabetes:

Besan Cheela

Carbohydrates are present in most foods and not just bread and potatoes. They supply us with the energy that the body and brain need to work properly. Steer your child towards complex carbs like vegetables and whole grains. Besan cheela is a good option and you may stuff it with cottage cheese to make it protein-rich.

Fruits

All fruit is good fruit and it should be included in the diet of a child with diabetes. One small portion of a fruit like an apple, clementine orange or peach, contains around 15 g of carbohydrates. A cup of watermelon, raspberries or another cut fruit typically has the same amount.

Bhindi and Dal

Bhindi and dal along with rice can be a perfect lunch for your child with diabetes. You may add a bowl of Raita with it.

Cucumber and Broccoli

Cucumbers, bell peppers, celery and broccoli can be cut into small pieces, and thus they can become excellent choices for snacks. Fresh vegetables can be eaten with kid-friendly dips like hummus, guacamole or salsa.

Oats

Whole grains are higher in fibre than highly processed grains. These should make up at least half of your total daily grain intake. Oatmeal, quinoa, whole-grain bread and cereals are all good options. Pairing it with a whole grain like quinoa with a child’s favourite food can help increase whole-grain intake.

