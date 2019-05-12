Being a mother is a great feeling, but it won’t always feel great and this video perfectly sums it up

Becoming a mother is one of the most beautiful feelings in the world, but it comes with its own set of challenges. There are times you will absolutely love it, but there will also be times when you will feel angry, upset, agitated and a bag full of emotions ready to burst out any time. So this mother's day we are trying to tell you that we understand your world and it is perfectly fine to feel all of those emotions. After all, giving birth to a life is not an easy process.

This video created by Firstpost in association with HDFC Bank is trying to capture just that. It shows the varied emotions a new mother goes through while trying to cope how to deal with a new life completely dependent on her. So this Mother's day we are all here to tell them, that we care and are here for you, to support you as you tirelessly cope with motherhood.

Give all the new mothers around you a helping hand, so that she can take out some 'Me' time and come back refreshed.

Happy Mother's Day you all.

This is a Partnered Post.

