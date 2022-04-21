Beat the blazing heat with these five cooling beverages during summer

Here are five cooling beverages which are not only rich in taste but will also help you to maintain your body heat during the daytime.

With the onset of the summer season, human body temperature starts to increase along with the scorching heat of the weather. The body gets tired and people need to consume enough fluid to get their energy back. There are several beverages available to cool you down rapidly during the blazing summer days. One can also make some preparations at home with healthy ingredients to get refreshed in summer. Here are five cooling beverages which are not only rich in taste but will also help you to maintain your body heat during the daytime.

Mint-Jaljeera Juice:

Mint-Jaljeera juice is the most preferred drink for regular consumption on summer days. This tangy juice contains crushed cumin seeds, mint leaves, coriander leaves, and black salt. It not only reduces body heat but also enhances the digestion process. It can be an appetiser, welcome drink and an accomplishment for lunch and brunch.

Coconut Water:

Coconut water can be the best partner for your summer days as it eases out the exhaustion and brings the energy back. It also can be drunk as an electrolyte to keep your body hydrated and refreshed.

Lassi:

This sweet and salty beverage is considered to be a perfect cooler for sweltering summer days and also can be a companion to the meal. The creamy juice is made of yoghurt and can be served with different flavours like mango, rose, banana, and kesar pista.

Lemonade or Shikanji:

This tangy juice contains fresh lemons, crushed and dried mint leaves and black salt. You can put some ice cubes to make it more refreshing. To taste the tangy flavour of lemon you don’t require to visit markets. You can make your version of lemonade at home following some easy steps.

Aam Panna:

Aam panna is famous as a household beverage for years. But now, you can find it in markets also. Made with raw mangoes, crushed cumin powder and mint leaves, aam panna can boost your immunity and also can be had as an appetiser in the summer months.