Baked Kachori, Vada Pav and more: Tasty breakfast options for rainy mornings

Monsoons in India are always special and the rainy season calls for some lip smacking food options. The chilly breeze and a cup of piping hot chai can be a perfect start to the day but how about some easy to make and quick breakfast recipes.

Here are some of the options that should definitely be there on your breakfast platter:

Fried Idli: Give a spicy start to your day with delicious steaming hot fried idlis. Mini tempered ones can be a good option as you can go with the traditional ones for the dinner and use the ones left to give them a spicy twist. You don’t even need a sambhar for this but the coconut chutney can complement it to make a perfect meal. Baked Kachori: Yes, make baked Kachoris and make them less oily. Made with a spiced urad dal stuffing, you can eat them with anything. What’s more? It won’t require an extra workout, so you may eat them without any guilt. Vada Pav: Nothing can beat a vada pav when it comes to monsoon food! Boiled mash potato spiced and shaped into balls, dipped in gram flour batter and then deep fried. Served sandwiched between a bun (pav) and chutneys, you should definitely try it. Paranthas: Another hot and delicious breakfast recipe is any kind of parantha. It is one of the most common breakfast options in Indian households. To make this all you need is some kind of stuffing, which can be leftover dal, rajma, onions or potatoes. Add some flour and spices to it and knead the dough well. You can serve this dish with some curd or pickle as well. Aloo Tikkis: Not only aloo paranthas, but aloo tikkis are also an all-time favourite recipe. Serve these tikkis crisply fried with different type of chutneys. You can even use that mixture between slices of bread and roast it.

